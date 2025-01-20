Diablo 4 players frustrated as leaderboards sidelined in Season 7

The continued absence of leaderboards in Diablo 4 has frustrated players in the wake of news about Season 7’s endgame content plans.

Diablo 4 developers added The Gauntlet endgame mode during Season 3, offering a Challenge Dungeon wherein players could track their progress through Leaderboards.

The long-awaited addition wasn’t well received at first due to gameplay bugs and lackluster rewards. But the community grew to appreciate the mode over time, with many just happy that leaderboards had finally been implemented into the experience.

Things changed during Season 5 as The Gauntlet was temporarily disabled, then reactivated after a bug fix. To the chagrin of fans, the mode didn’t return for Season 6. And comments from one developer revealed it will sit on the sidelines next season, too.

The future of leaderboards in Diablo 4 is uncertain

In response to Season 7 patch notes, one Diablo 4 player asked Community Manager Adam Fletcher if The Gauntlet will finally return. The developer replied, “Prob not. Looking at maybe leaderboards in other ways in the future.”

This comment suggests Blizzard hasn’t yet nailed down how it will handle Diablo 4 leaderboards going forward. Suffice to say, the community is far from pleased.

Several people replied to Fletcher’s tweet saying the leaderboards problem could be solved with The Pit, another endgame mode that bears a lot in common with Diablo 3’s Greater Rifts.

“Pushing Pit leaderboards would seriously improve the longevity of seasons for a lot of people,” one X user chimed in.

Another person added that without leaderboards, there is “no point to play online.”

Other players shared their similar thoughts on the Diablo 4 subreddit, with one user writing, “Without leaderboards, without endgame activities, no motivation or drive to play IMO.”

Someone else commented, “This genuinely pissed me off. I’m starting to think they won’t do a leaderboard because it would further expose what a joke this game has become.”

With Season 7 kicking off on January 21, Diablo 4 players continue to await more details about what the future holds for leaderboards.

