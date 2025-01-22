Diablo 4 Season 7 is drowning players in loot and it’s become a major issue

The first new Diablo 4 season of the year has brought about a ton of new changes for players to enjoy, including an insane amount of loot drops that are filling players’ inventories much quicker than they expected.

Since the start of Season 7, players have been questioning the sheer amount of loot that has been dropping in various activities. While some are thankful for the early opportunity to grab new Legendaries, others are saying that it’s killing progression.

Season 7 brings back an old loot problem

“Not sure if it’s intended but at Level 30 in Hard I had 1,5 inventories full of Legendaries after doing the new dungeon,” Ravelikeghandi shared in a Reddit post. “I had to portal to town and get back in to pick everything up. To me it feels a bit overtuned and kills a lot of the progression.”

Season 4 saw a complete overhaul in loot for Diablo 4, and players responded quite well to these changes. But now, Season 7 seems to be bringing some issues back from previous seasons which lead to players being responsible for filtering through bad loot.

Blizzard Entertainment Season 7 loot changes seem to have reverted back to pre-Season 4 standards.

The main issue with this is that they don’t get to spend a lot of time farming for what they need, because most of that time is now spent going through inventories and getting rid of lower-tier loot they don’t need.

As a result, some have said that a loot filter is becoming necessary in the game if this is what the devs want to do with the loot system. Others, though, believe this is indicative of a bad loot system, and it needs to change back to what it was like before the season started.

“I think needing a filter is indicative of bad loot design. Vomiting stuff on the ground and expecting players to sift through it or hide most of it is terrible design,” another player commented.

It’s not clear yet if the current loot system is intentional or not, but many in the community have expressed their frustration and have asked for a better system to return so they can better manage their loot and inventory. We’ll keep you updated with any changes that come in the future.

