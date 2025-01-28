Diablo 4 Season 7 exploit boosts “most powerful Witch Power” damage

Diablo 4’s Season of the Witch is in full swing, but now this cheeky exploit lets players boost their damage when using one of the best Witch Powers.

Witch Powers are the main gimmick in Season 7 of Diablo 4 and have allowed players to create all sorts of fun new builds. One of the most powerful Witch Powers is Souls Harvest, an ability that boosts your main stat (for example, Strength) by 1% for over 20 seconds. However, it works infinitely, provided enemies surround the player, meaning it has the potential to provide a 20% main stat boost.

To trigger Soul Harvest’s effect, players need to use a skill with a cooldown, however, the buff affects single-target skills and multiple-target, or AoE, skills with the same benefit. Therefore, to truly feel the benefit of Soul Harvest’s buff, players can select cooldown skills that attack multiple foes at once.

YouTuber and Diablo streamer Rob2628 has discovered that the damage buff can be manipulated by 20% by attacking large mobs, getting into the middle of the group, and then timing the first cooldown attack correctly, before the 20-second timer starts.

Therefore, players shouldn’t just attack single enemies in succession but aim to attack as many as possible at once.

Soul Harvest exploit explained

This creates what Rob calls a “positive snapshot” and if done right, will buff damage beyond what the skill is designed to do, capping at 20%. This can easily be done wrong, but walking away from mobs, letting the skill reset, and then returning and casting in the middle of the group of enemies can take advantage of the exploit.

Rob believes that the skill is intended to provide a 5% or 6% buff when used with most skills, but by playing tactically, not spamming attacks, and using skills selectively, players can boost this to around 15% or 16% – even 20% if they’re savvy.

Some commenters expected Blizzard to patch this exploit but we’re not convinced that will happen. In fact, the trick may not be an exploit at all and could have been left in deliberately to reward more tactical players. Of course, it may also just be an oversight by Blizzard, and be patched within 24 hours of this article being published.

There’s only one way to find out, equip Soul Harvest and attack the nearest mob with your most powerful and far-reaching AoE skills.