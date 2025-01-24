Diablo 4 Season 7 Druid build breezes through The Pit with infinite damage bug

Diablo 4 players have already discovered a Druid build in Season 7 that can tear through The Pit by dealing negative damage in the gazillions.

At this point, seasonal updates and overpowered character builds in Diablo 4 go hand-in-hand.

Season 6 launched alongside the Vessel of Hatred DLC and introduced the Spiritborn class, which players soon realized had at least a couple of busted builds. In fact, one Spiritborn variant could deal trillions of damage, thanks to a bug.

Article continues after ad

Within days of the Season 7 rollout, Diablo experts found a similar build that turns the Druid class into the game’s newest ultimate weapon.

Diablo 4 Season 7 Druid deals negative gazillion damage

Content creator Rob2628 has shared videos showcasing yet another unbalanced Diablo 4 build.

This time, a Season 7 Druid variant sits center stage, courtesy of a Cataclysm build that sees the character doling out damage numbers in the gazillions.

In one clip, the streamer noted, “this is Spiritborn numbers now with Cataclysm… [the Druid’s] hitting for -10 gazillion damage here. It’s Cataclysm infinite damage scaling… this build is already speed farming” at Pit Tier 150.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rob2628 said in a longer video that he’s uncertain of why Cataclysm Druid is so unbalanced. He theorizes that the bug could be due to Cataclysm scaling with the class’ strongest multipliers, resulting in a perfect storm of overpowered chaos.

The real question on the minds of many is whether or not Diablo 4 developers will fix the Druid’s busted Season 7 build in a future patch.

After all, since players were having so much fun, the team left the broken Spiritborn build alone in Season 6. The same could happen with the Druid as well, though Blizzard has not formally addressed the glitch as of yet.

Article continues after ad

This error is but one of many to go live with the arrival of Season 7. The update launched with a bugged Barbarian Unique, which developers fixed in a hotfix. That same hotfix also disabled the Hex of Whispers power because of stability hiccups.