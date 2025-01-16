Diablo 4 Season 7 change drastically buffs fan-favorite Necromancer build

Diablo 4’s Season 7 patch aims to fix long-standing frustrations for players with summoning features, which means excellent news for a specific Necromancer build.

For months, summoner players endured the pain of broken mechanics. Minion AI, especially skeletons, often failed to engage enemies effectively, standing idle during crucial moments.

Survivability was a joke – summons dropped like flies, forcing constant resummoning. Damage output lagged far behind other builds, leaving players scrambling for corpses just to stay in the fight. It’s a shame considering that summons are an iconic part of the Necromancer class.

During the Diablo 4 Season 7 Campfire Chat, devs showcased the sweeping summons update, which finally addresses these issues.

Minion Necro is set to dominate Season 7

Blizzard made a massive change by attributing all summon damage directly to the player.

Timestamp: 52:55

According to the patch notes, this update “standardizes interactions across classes, ensuring damage from summons can trigger all Lucky Hit effects, damage modifiers, and multipliers.” In short, summoners can now scale damage more reliably and consistently.

The Necromancer class benefits most from this overhaul. Every skeleton, golem, and ultimate skill now fully integrates with player damage bonuses, making minion builds far deadlier.

Class Game Designer Charles Dunn confirmed, “Summoner Necromancers are at their peak this season.” Systems Designer Aislyn Hall even joked, “Minion stonks are absolutely going up.” Finally, Necros can dominate with their undead army, unleashing hordes of high-damage summons that synergize with gear and skills.

But it’s not just Necromancers getting a boost. Summons for Druids, Sorcerers, Rogues, and Barbarians also received updates.

Druid Companions, Sorcerer Conjurations, Rogue Shadow Clones, and Barbarian Ancients now fall under the same “summons” umbrella, ensuring consistency across all classes. Lucky Hit procs and other effects that previously ignored summons now work seamlessly, making every summoner build more effective.

While Spiritborn still holds the title of the strongest class, these changes bring summoners back into the spotlight. Diablo 4 Season 7 also introduces Witch Powers and a flying pet, adding convenience to the Tree of Whispers grind.