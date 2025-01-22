Diablo 4 Season 7: All Coven’s Favor rewards

Diablo 4 Season 7 adds a new seasonal currency in the form of your Favor with The Coven. We’ve gathered information on the reward for each of the 20 tiers.

Diablo 4 has entered into another of its major content updates with the Season of Witchcraft. This spooky season freshens up the game with new mechanics like Powers of Witchcraft, Occult Gems, and more.

These new additions also alter the game’s buildcrafting and allow for new classes to rise to the top of the tier list. Of course, in order to optimize your build, you’ll need a tonne of materials and gear.

One of the easiest ways to stockpile these things in Diablo 4 Season 7 is by grinding out your Coven’s Favor. There are 20 ranks of reputation and progressing through each will offer handy rewards to help you on your seasonal journey.

How to earn Coven’s Favor in Diablo 4 Season 7

Fortunately, earning Coven’s Favor in Diablo 4 Season 7 is incredibly simple. All you need to do is complete Whisper activities and turn them in at the Tree of Whispers.

A majority of Diablo 4 Season 7’s content is geared around the Tree of Whispers anyway so you’ll likely be generating Coven’s Favor passively as you play through it. As an added bonus, completing and turning in Whispers also has its own set of rewards so there are plenty of reasons to engage in the activity.

In order to claim your rewards for progressing through the ranks of Coven’s Favor, head to the Tree of Whispers and access the Coven’s Favor notice board.

Blizzard Entertainment The Tree of Whispers also hosts a number of vendors and new seasonal crafting tools.

All Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4 Season 7

There are 20 ranks of Coven’s Favor in Diablo 4 Season 7 and grinding through each one offers a distinct reward. Most offer caches of crafting materials or gear but a select few unlock new Powers of Witchcraft or even some unique side quests.

The ranks and their rewards are as follows:

Rank Reward Reward Description 1 Restless Rot (Magic Reputation Cache) A simple cache containing Restless Rot, used to purchase Witchcraft from the Witches’ Altars, as well as a weapon and some common crafting materials. 2 Coven Parcel (Common Reputation Cache) A chance for items and common crafting materials. 3 More Witchcraft (Common Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches’ Altars. 4 Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. 5 More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft for purchase at the Witches’ Altars. 6 Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) A box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. 7 More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft powers to purchase at the Witches’ Altars. 8 Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting materials. 9 Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting materials. 10 Elements of Witchcraft (Rare Reputation Cache) A box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. 11 Lesser Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache) A vile container filled with decayed flesh and generally repulsive items. 12 Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting materials. 13 Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting materials. 14 Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting materials. 15 Ancestral Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a Guaranteed Ancestral Legendary, and common crafting materials. 16 Greater Elements of Witchcraft (Legendary Reputation Cache) A box of materials and equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. 17 Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting materials. 18 Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache) A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. 19 Legendary Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting materials. 20 Resplendent Coven Crate (Mythic Unique Reputation Cache) Contains 3 guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries and a Resplendent Spark.

Those are all the Coven’s Favor rewards that you can farm in Diablo 4 Season 7. Aiming for rank 20’s Resplendent Spark is a surefire way to acquire a Mythic Unique via the game’s crafting.

