Diablo 4 Season 7 adds a feature players have requested since launch

Diablo 4 is finally answering a long-standing player demand in Season 7. The new season’s updates promise to make build-swapping faster and simpler with a feature that fans have begged for since the game’s launch.

Players have requested an Armory since Diablo 4 launched in June 2023. It’s a beloved feature from Diablo 3 that allowed easy build management.

In August, General Manager Rod Fergusson teased that an Armory was coming soon. He confirmed it wouldn’t be ready for the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Now, it’s official – Season 7’s PTR will bring the Armory to life, over a year after Diablo 4’s launch.

During a Campfire Chat on November 21, the team unveiled details. Season 7 will introduce the Armory in Patch 2.1, answering a major community request.

The feature allows players to save, load, and name build configurations. These include skills, equipment, and Paragon points. Switching between saved builds won’t cost any in-game currency.

In the live conversation, Community Manager Adam Fletcher, game designer Charles Dunn teased “So if you’re really liking your Fireball build, but you got this really sweet Ball Lightning unique. Now it’s really easy to just save off that Fireball build if you ever wanna come back to it, and you can start building out that Ball lightning build.”

Really, it sounds like every Diablo 4 player’s dream – especially if you like trying out different builds.

The Armory’s mechanics are straightforward. Once gear is saved to a loadout, it’s auto-favorited. This prevents accidental selling or salvaging. Players can access the Armory in all key locations, from Sanctuary to the Tree of Whispers.

Developers stressed the convenience, noting the system will handle gear stored in stashes or inventories. “It’s automagically done,” they said, promising a seamless experience.

Diablo 4 is off to a promising start for Season 7. The addition of the Armory is a clear win for fans who say the developers are listening to their community and delivering what they want. Season 7 looks set to streamline gameplay and keep the action flowing.