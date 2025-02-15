Diablo 4 Season 7 2.1.2 patch notes: Ring of Mendeln fix & more

Patch notes for Diablo 4 Update 2.1.2 detail fixes for the Ring of Mendeln Unique and promise the addition of a new Affix that guarantees a Forgotten Altar Spawn.

The Necromancer class’ Ring of Mendeln item hasn’t worked properly since the start of Season 7. As a result, it and other bugged Uniques like the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury have undergone several tweaks.

But these items aren’t the only pain points plaguing Diablo 4’s latest season. Players have also struggled to find the coveted Forgotten Altars necessary for unlocking Lost Witchcraft Powers.

The 2.1.1 patch in early February increased the spawn chances for Altars, but the upcoming changes should make them even easier to encounter in Nightmare Dungeons.

In addition to Ring of Mendeln and Forgotten Altar improvements, Patch 2.1.2, which goes live on Tuesday, February 18, will also tackle various gameplay issues, including a glitch wherein Echo of Lilith could spam her Death from Above attack.

Blizzard Entertainment

Check out the full patch notes for Diablo 4 2.1.2 below (via Blizzard News):

Vessel of Hatred

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Bloodhorn boss at the end of the Forgotten Remains dungeon could become unkillable when transitioning to the second phase of the encounter.

Fixed an issue where Portable Anvils created by a Scroll of Forging could prevent interaction with other interactable objects if placed near one.

Base Game Diablo 4

Game Updates

Season of Witchcraft

A new Nightmare Dungeon Affix has been added to guarantee a Forgotten Altar Spawn. This affix will only be an option on Nightmare Dungeon Sigils for the remainder of Season of Witchcraft.

Dorian the Raven, introduced in Season of the Witchcraft, has welcomed you to his unkindness—you may now pet him.

The tooltip for Decay Augmentation has been adjusted from referencing “Effects” to “Powers” to clarify that the Decay Augmentation specifically works off Witch Powers and not anything modified by a Witch Power.

Miscellaneous

The change in Patch 2.1.1 that prevented movement while channeling the Druid’s Lacerate skill has been reverted. Developer’s Note : We have heard feedback about how this change limited the desired functionality of Lacerate. The change has been reversed and we’re considering further improvements for Lacerate in the future.



Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Social filter button was not read by the Screen Reader.

Season of Witchcraft

Update 2/14: Fixed an issue where Twilight Warding could cause players do damage to themselves. This power will be re-enabled when this update goes live.

Fixed an issue where the Counter didn’t properly display Harvest Whisper progress.

Fixed an issue where Hex of Whispers cleansed active Ritual effects from a Roothold encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Unique Coven Crate did not always grant a Unique Item.

Fixed an issue where the reward Cache for finishing Chapter IV of the Season Journey incorrectly stated that it would reward a Scroll of Restoration.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey objective for earning 750 Aether in a single Infernal Hordes run would not be achieved if the final amount of Aether earned was through an Infernal Offer.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey objective for defeating Lair Bosses while in a party would reset after defeating a Lair Boss while not in a party.

Fixed an issue where Exposed Roots could rarely fail to spawn during Shepard bounties in Headhunt Zones.

Fixed an issue where the Headhunt HUD timer would not be removed if the player teleported into Infernal Hordes from a Headhunt Zone.

Fixed an issue where monsters could spawn in towns near an active Headhunt Zone in certain circumstances.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Unique Power roll for Fractured Winterglass, Malefic Crescent, and Arreat’s Bearing did not benefit from Greater Affixes, and could roll lower than expected. Developer’s Note : This fix will also retroactively apply to existing instances of these items.

Fixed an issue where the impact warning visual effect for Ashava’s Slam attack did not display properly.

Fixed an issue where the Druid’s Wolves were not applying Fortify with the Ferocious Wolf Pack upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the damage from Ring of Mendeln was not properly scaling with all of the bonuses that it should.

Fixed an issue where completing a Pit run within a certain time that should count for unlocking additional Pit Tiers did not unlock the expected number of Tiers.

Fixed an issue where one Echo attack could immediately follow another in certain scenarios during a Pit boss encounter.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith could repeatedly use her Death from Above ability if Staggered immediately after she landed.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the icon on an item denoting it’s a part of an Armory loadout would persist on items even if they were no longer part of a loadout.

Fixed an issue where items could not be marked as Favorite or Junk if they were part of an Armory Loadout.

Fixed an issue where Party Finder listings for the Pit or Undercity of Kurast appeared joinable while the activity was in-progress. Developer’s Note : These listings will not be automatically delisted when a run is in progress but can’t be joined during an active run.

Fixed an issue where entering a space in the Character Name field could cause the field to malfunction.

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Minion Damage did not appear correctly in the Character Stats Window.

Fixed an issue where the first input when playing on controller would not function in the Modify Items section of the Wardrobe for Necromancer, Druid, and Sorcerer.

Fixed an issue where Gems could appear as unsalvageable in the Salvage menu.

Fixed an issue where the Modify Pigment button in the Wardrobe did not function properly in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Barbarian’s Aggressive Resistance did not update as it was upgraded.

Miscellaneous