Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes are so good they’re making The Pit obsolete

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes are the centerpiece of the season, but they might actually be a little too good.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is in full swing now and despite some players dubbing it “the season of Infernal Bugs”, there’s a lot of joy to be had. The titular Infernal Hordes have been called ‘the best thing to happen to Diablo 4’ by the game’s community.

The new endgame activity not only offers insane loot and challenge, but it’s also a great way to farm materials for the crafting systems introduced in Diablo 4 Season 4. Therein lies the issue.

Diablo 4 players are so enamoured with Season 5’s Infernal Hordes, it’s making The Artificer’s Pit feel a little superfluous. Players on the Diablo 4 Subreddit have gone as far as to say that The Pit now feels “boring and unrewarding”.

The primary goal of The Pit for most players is to farm resources for Masterworking and the materials required to summon Tormented variants of the game’s major bosses. While it offers these resources, some find the new Infernal Hordes to be vastly more efficient.

“A single T7 infernal horde gives me multiple runs worth of Pit 100s I’d need to do for the Neathiron, on top of a ton of gem fragments, stygian stones, and tens of millions of gold,” one player noted. “If there isn’t a season journey for pits this season, I’m skipping them entirely,” another replied.

Of course, The Pit does have another use that proponents of the activity are urging players not to dismiss. It is still the metric by which builds are judged and how high you can push is still a good measure of progress. Some users have even suggested changes to cement this part of the activity’s identity.

“The Pit needs solid leaderboards for fun push content. Scrap the other leaderboards,” one player put forward. “Absolutely no idea why they haven’t done this. It would really make the game feel complete,” another replied.

There’s certainly room for both activities in Diablo 4 Season 5’s endgame. Infernal Hordes offers great gear and materials farming to prepare you for pit pushes. Official leaderboards would go a long way toward incentivizing those pushes and making The Pit feel more essential.