Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Compasses prove inventory is still a problem

The Infernal Compasses from Diablo 4 Season 5 are giving players inventory clutter PTSD.

The battle for Sanctuary is heating up in Diablo 4 Season 5 as the Prime Evils send tides of demons to wage war. Blizzard has packed this season with new content including Hellbreach Dungeons to conquer, a Battle Pass to grind, and Mythic Uniques to farm.

The major draw for this season is the titular Infernal Hordes which players have called ‘the best thing to happen’ to Diablo 4. To access these, you’ll need to stock up on Infernal Compasses but these new key items have seen an old issue raise its head.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread, Diablo 4 players have complained about the amount of space that Infernal Compasses are taking up in their assigned inventory tab. Players have gone as far as to plead with Blizzard to make the items stackable.

In the early days of Diablo 4’s release, issues with inventory space were one of the major frustrations plaguing players. Frequent complaints led to the major overhaul of itemization in Season 4 which went a long way toward rectifying the game’s inventory problem.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Compasses have caused the game to take a few steps backward in that regard. With multiple versions of the item granting access to different tiers of Infernal Hordes, they’re quickly eating away at space in the Elixir tab.

“These things are coming out of my ears right now. I’ve deleted over 50 at this point, with no end in sight. Please allow them to either stack or provide another place to store them with more than 50 slots,” a Diablo 4 player begged Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

“[There’s] no reason why the ones with the same tier shouldn’t stack. I don’t get the game design,” one user complained in the thread. “They need to make a new tab for seasonal items and boss ingredients,” another player added. “It’s actually insane how one tab houses all of the season stuff, boss ingredients, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils, and Elixirs.”

Article continues after ad

At the very least, Infernal Compasses can be Salvaged for materials and used to create higher-tier versions so you can access the Infernal Horde level you want. It does create a fair bit of legwork though, particularly if you want to grind the new content.