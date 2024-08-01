Diablo 4 Season 5 unleashes five demonic bosses from Diablo 2

Blizzard revealed footage of Diablo 4 Season 5, showcasing the comeback of five hellish bosses from Diablo 2.

Diablo 4 Season 5, named Season of the Infernal Hordes, kicks off on August 6, 2024. This season introduces the Infernal Hordes game mode, two new questlines, and over 50 fresh uniques and legendaries – among other features.

During a Campfire Chat on August 1, 2024, Blizzard revealed new features for Diablo 4 Season 5.

Among them, they showed footage of the Fell Council, the final bosses of the season, which includes five returning enemies from Diablo 2.

Article continues after ad

The Fell Council, originally known as the Council Members or High Council of Zakarum in Diablo 2, is made up of Geleb the Flame, Bremm the Maelstrom, Wyand the Shadow, Maffer the Cruel, and Ismael the Accursed.

These once-revered high priests tried to contain Mephisto, but fell prey to him and became vessels of hatred, ready to fight against you. In Diablo 2, you sent them straight to hell. Now, in Diablo 4, you’ll bump into them on your Infernal Hordes runs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During the Fell Council boss battle, players will encounter three randomly chosen members of the Fell Council in each fight. Blizzard believes this allows them to create “many different flavors of the boss fight, with 10 variations in all.”

The development team believed this would make each encounter different and add to the replayability of the Infernal Hordes.

Defeating the Fell Council will grant you Burning Aether, a currency you can redeem for the Spoils of Hell. These will be new valuable rewards from the Infernal Hordes activity.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 players asked for the return of Diablo 2’s flavor and they’ll see some familiar faces in Season 5.

With Season 4’s and Season 5’s content, Diablo 4 continues to refine its experience. Fans believe this progression might give their long-awaited game experience the final touch it needs.