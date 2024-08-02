Diablo 4 Season 5 Uber Unique buffs: Mythic Uniques

Diablo 4 Season 5 will see a massive shakeup to the game starting with the evolution of Uber Uniques into Mythic Uniques. This guide will review all the changes to the game’s most coveted gear.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has finally gotten a proper reveal, and it looks like it’s going to capitalize on the unqualified success of Season 4. Over 10,000 words of Season 5 patch notes describe dramatic changes to the core Diablo 4 experience.

Blizzard has promised changes to World Boss difficulty, the inclusion of returning bosses from Diablo 2, and the new Infernal Hordes mode, which is the centerpiece of Season 5. Perhaps most exciting, however, are the sweeping changes to Uniques.

Uber Uniques – the most powerful gear in Diablo 4 – are now Mythic Uniques and each one has gotten a major facelift. This guide will break down all the changes to Diablo 4’s new Mythic Uniques.

Mythic Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 5

While the stats on these pieces of gear and their designation are changing, the names remain the same. Diablo 4 will have eight Mythic Uniques, the former Uber Uniques we know and love. Here’s the list:

Ring of Starless Skies (Ring)

Doombringer (One-Handed Sword)

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Staff)

The Grandfather (Two-Handed Sword)

Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet)

Tyrael’s Might (Chest Armor)

Andariel’s Visage (Head Armor)

Harlequin Crest (Head Armor)

Each of them was powerful enough in their own right to begin with but Blizzard wants to kick each item into overdrive. Below are the changes coming to each item and its new Mythical Unique status in Diablo 4 Season 5.

Ring of Starless Skies

Blizzard Entertainment

While the Ring of Starless Skies Unique Aspect hasn’t changed with its new update, its Affixes have been altered to better-fit player needs in a post-Season 4 Diablo 4. It now boasts an increase in Attack Speed, Core Skill levels, and Lucky Hit chance. To cap it off, its base increase to Critical Strike damage is now double what it used to be.

Doombringer

Blizzard Entertainment

Doombringer has dropped its Core Skill and Critical Strike damage boost for a 100% increase in overall damage. It also received buffs to its Maximum Life bonus and the heal on Lucky Hit.

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

Blizzard Entertainment

Elemental Druids are about to become much more viable thanks to Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander’s whopping 159.5% increase to Critical Strike, Vulnerable, and Overpower damage. It also now offers an increase in Movement Speed, Resource Generation, and stats across the board.

The Grandfather

Blizzard Entertainment

The Grandfather’s new Mythic Unique variant boasts a buff to its Maximum Life and Stat increases. On top of retaining its old damage buffs, it now adds a fearsome 300% increase in overall damage. If your class can hold a Two-Handed Sword, it should be this one.

Melted Heart of Selig

Blizzard Entertainment

Melted Heart of Selig will receive a buff to its existing elemental resistance, Movement Speed, and Resource Generation Affixes. New toys include an increased cap for elemental resistance and a change from increased damage while healthy to increased resistance while healthy.

Tyrael’s Might

Blizzard Entertainment

Tyrael’s Might’s Mythic Unique variant joins The Grandfather in ignoring Durability loss. It loses its stat buffs but receives several new defensive boosts to resistances and increases to existing defensive Aspects.

Andariel’s Visage

Blizzard Entertainment

For Andariel’s Visage, it’s buffs across the board to its existing Life regain, Attack Speed, and Stat boosts. Most noticeable, however, is a new Poison Resistance cap to accommodate an increase from 60% Poison Resistance to 666%. Just Diablo 4 things.

Harlequin Crest

Blizzard Entertainment

We didn’t think Blizzard could do anything to make the Shako even more desirable but the new Mythic Unique version proved us wrong. More Maximum Life, more Maximum Resource, and more than double its base Cooldown Reduction. The hunt for this is going to consume us.

Those are the changes to Diablo 4’s new Mythic Uniques, which will be available when Diablo 4 Season 5 launches on August 6, 2024. If hunting these down isn’t your thing, devs are adding more than 50 new Legendary Aspects for you to build around.