Diablo 4 Season 5 Uber Lilith bug has a quick workaround

Uber Lilith is still a little buggy in Diablo 4 Season 5 but fortunately, there’s an easy workaround for one of the more frustrating ones.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has been designated by some players as the “Season of Infernal Bugs”. Harsh as it may seem for Blizzard, it has kind of earned the title.

Between the concerning damage over time impacts and Infernal Hordes robbing players of loot, there’s a list of quirks that need fixing. Uber Lilith should be right at the top of that list and we don’t just mean because she’s not cooperating when it comes to key drops.

A lingering issue that turns Uber Lilith into an invulnerable skill spammer is still present in Diablo 4 Season 5. While an official fix is still pending, players have figured out how to avoid her bugging out entirely.

The invincible Uber Lilith bug has been an issue for a while but Diablo 4’s dedicated boss-bashers have finally figured out the trigger. The glitch usually occurs when the Daughter of Hatred is brought to 50% during her first phase or if they deal enough damage to override her intermission segments.

To resolve this, the best approach is to keep an eye on her health and deliberately reduce it by just a quarter in the earliest part of the fight. Alternatively, you can obliterate her with a busted DPS build.

“Another way around it is to do so much damage that you kill her first phase before she teleports away after summoning that first wave of adds,” explained one Diablo 4 player on Reddit. Of course, this requires a fair bit of grinding for essential Mythic Uniques and other build enablers.

The strategies here are a little polarizing with one focused on carefully limiting your damage while the other requires billions of it. Employing either will keep you safe from the dreaded spam bug, however.

If you’re still struggling to take down Uber Lilith in Diablo 4, check out our guide on how to defeat her for good and earn a coveted Resplendent Spark.