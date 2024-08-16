Diablo 4 Season 5 Mother’s Blessing event: Dates, rewards, more

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Mother’s Blessing event is the perfect time to grind. This guide will fill you in on the dates for Mother’s Blessing as well as the rewards on offer.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is steadily developing into a certified banger thanks to a tonne of well-received updates. There are new Mythic Uniques to grind for as you explore Hellbreach Dungeons and take on the titular Infernal Hordes.

The new endgame mode has been making waves amongst the player base who are calling it the ‘best thing to happen to Diablo 4’. Between the insane loot on offer and the ridiculous amounts of Gold you can earn, it’s a real hit.

Article continues after ad

Now that the season is in full swing, the devs are working on something to bring the abundance of Infernal Hordes to the entirety of Sanctuary and that means the return of a popular occasion. Here are all the details for Diablo 4 Season 5’s Mother’s Blessing event.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 5’s Mother’s Blessing event begins on August 20, 2024, at 12 PM PT and runs until August 20 at 10 AM PT. This means players will have almost a full week to take advantage of the numerous boosts present during the event.

Article continues after ad

Mother’s Blessing Rewards

Lilith’s not all bad. The Blessed Mother can be cruel but she has a generous side and it comes out during Mother’s Blessing.

For the duration of the event, players will receive the following bonuses:

35% increase in experience earned

50% increase in Gold earned

As two of the most coveted resources in Diablo 4, Mother’s Blessing’s boosts to experience and Gold are sure to be a big hit with players. Play your cards right and you can breeze through your Diablo 4 Season 5 experience.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Perhaps we judged you too harshly.

Diablo 4 Season 5 Mother’s Blessing tips

The boosts from Diablo 4 Season 5’s Mother’s Blessing event stack multiplicatively with other buffs from Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression. Taking this into account can help you maximize the help they give you.

Article continues after ad

These increases are perfect for helping you grind Favor for Diablo 4 Season 5’s Battle Pass and they’ll make it easier to progress the Season Journey. This makes the Mother’s Blessing event the perfect time to start a new character in Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve got your eye on a new class or a drastically different build for your favorite, this is the best time to do so.