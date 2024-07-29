Diablo 4 players agree on the “single most needed change” for Season 5

As Season 5 looms, Diablo 4 players are rallying for a major overhaul they believe could greatly improve the endgame experience.

Diablo 4 seasons have become a staple for reshaping the game’s meta. Each new season brings fresh content, including new characters, storylines, mechanics, and a Battle Pass packed with rewards.

Players dive into these updates to experience novel gameplay and engage with evolving content, such as new bosses, dungeons, and items. The upcoming Season 5 dev livestream on August 1, will shed light on what’s in store for Season 5.

Currently, players are fixated on one major issue, voicing their frustration on Reddit over the current state of item drops.

Diablo 4

The core of their gripe is the low drop rate of unique items from mid-tier bosses. Diablo 4 Season 5’s focus on reworking these items has players upset that lower-tier bosses like Varshan and Zir still drop subpar gear.

They argue that endgame bosses should be the sole source of high-power items to make farming these bosses feel meaningful and rewarding.

“It’s baffling that a level 100 character can get high-power items everywhere in World Tier 4 except where it actually matters for build-defining uniques,” one player argued.

One player explained, “getting a 1-4 GA unique only to realise its missing 100 itemlevel renders it nearly useless.” This is especially true for key weapons or high armor pieces.

On a related note, the second most upvoted suggestion is to introduce multiple build loads in Diablo 4 Season 5. Players want the ability to save and switch between different setups without the hassle of constant respeccing.

Looking past August, Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion drops on October 8, 2024. Expect a new region, Nahantu, filled with lush jungles, a new campaign continuing the epic saga, and the Spiritborn class, even if some players are already tired of it.