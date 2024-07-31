Diablo 4 Season 5 looks to return Uniques to their game-breaking glory

The floodgates for Diablo 4 Season 5 info have opened and devs are aiming to crank up the power of Unique gear to busted levels.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is winding down and players have been reflecting on its massive success. A major overhaul to the game’s itemization mechanics changed the core experience of Diablo 4 for the better.

While the inclusion of new crafting mechanics like Tempering and Masterworking did a lot to improve the game’s suite of Legendary gear, a whole tier of weapons and armor took a major hit. Uniques and their build-altering aspects struggled to match the utility of improved Legendary gear in Season 4.

Blizzard looks set to rectify that in Diablo 4 Season 5. According to a preview posted on the Diablo YouTube channel, every Unique in Diablo 4 will receive a significant increase in power when Season 5 launches.

While information on many of the existing Unique gear receiving a buff is under wraps for now, Blizzard has revealed a few examples. So far, the changes include:

Saboteur’s Signet (Rogue): Now causes bigger and more powerful Grenade explosions instead of giving you a little more health and damage.

Now causes bigger and more powerful Grenade explosions instead of giving you a little more health and damage. Fields of Crimson (Barbarian): Now increases the size of Rupture’s explosion and boosts your damage against bleeding enemies instead of a small damage increase.

Now increases the size of Rupture’s explosion and boosts your damage against bleeding enemies instead of a small damage increase. Greatstaff of the Crone (Druid): Now causes Storm Strike to always hit two enemies for heavy damage instead of giving you a few small damage increases.

Now causes Storm Strike to always hit two enemies for heavy damage instead of giving you a few small damage increases. Howl from Below (Necromancer): Now boosts the speed and damage of Corpse Explosion instead of giving you a small chance to stun and fear enemies.

Now boosts the speed and damage of Corpse Explosion instead of giving you a small chance to stun and fear enemies. Staff of Lam Esen (Sorcerer): Now adds a 75% chance for Charged Bolts to cast twice instead of a tiny critical strike damage increase.

The aim is to make Diablo 4’s standard Unique gear as desirable as the coveted Uber Uniques, now called Mythic Uniques, that players will spend countless hours grinding for. To cap it off, Diablo 4 Season 5 will see the introduction of over 50 new Unique pieces of gear and Legendary Aspects.

The team at Blizzard is set to reveal more about the new season in their next Campfire Chat on August 1, 2024.