Diablo 4 Season 5: Infernal Hordes explained

Infernal Hordes are a key source for EXP and new Season 5 uniques in Diablo 4, but with all the new mechanics and features, grasping how it works might not be easy.

Completing these hordes is crucial for obtaining universal items like the Crown of Lucian and class-specific uniques such as the Basilisk for Druids. Plus, Infernal Hordes provide excellent XP, especially when enemies are 10-15 levels higher than you.

In this guide, we’ll go over how to unlock and clear Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Season 5.

How to unlock Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4

To unlock Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4, follow the Eyes of the Enemy quest line in World Tier 3. Complete the quest Sins of the Willing to receive your first Infernal Compass. Then, use this compass to activate Infernal Hordes dungeons.

How Infernal Hordes work in Diablo 4

Blizzard Infernal Hordes are fiery challenges that get tougher and tougher as you progress.

Infernal Hordes are wave-based dungeons with increasing difficulty. You face waves of enemies that grow tougher as you progress. Each tier, from 1 to 8, offers better rewards but tougher challenges.

Infernal Hordes are divided into tiers, with Tier 1 available in World Tier 3 and Tier 3 starting at World Tier 4. Higher tiers provide better loot, including guaranteed greater affix drops, but also come with increased difficulty.

In Diablo 4’s Infernal Hordes, you have 60 seconds per wave to gather Aether, the in-game currency. Complete Aether events to maximize your Aether gains. Each wave offers boons and banes that impact your experience and rewards.

At the end of each wave, you can choose from three boons, each paired with a bane. Boons increase your Aether gain, while banes make the dungeon harder.

Aether events include Soul Spires, Aetheric Masses, and various enemy types like Aether Fiends and Aether Lords. Completing these events during waves will yield extra Aether, which is crucial for unlocking valuable rewards.

The final phase of Infernal Hordes involves battling the Fell Council, a group of multi-bosses with unique mechanics.

How to get Infernal Compasses in Diablo 4

Blizzard Compasses are your key into the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4.

You can get Infernal Compasses through general gameplay or craft them using Forgotten Souls at the Occultist.

Make sure you salvage old compasses to receive Abyssal Scrolls for upgrading compass tiers. For higher-tier dungeons, crafting compasses can be more valuable.

Now that you know everything about Diablo 4’s Infernal Hordes, you might want to find out more about the best builds in the current meta or see the full loot table for Infernal Hordes.