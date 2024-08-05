Diablo 4 Season 5: Hellbreach Dungeons explained

With Diablo 4 Season 5 fully in focus, Infernal Hordes are the tantalizing endgame mechanic but there’s a way to test the waters early. Here’s everything you need to know about Hellbreach Dungeons in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is upon us and the armies of Hell are eying Sanctuary with insatiable hunger. Not only have all the best parts of Season 4 remained, a ton of new content has arrived to keep players busy.

More challenging World Boss encounters, buffed Mythic Uniques, and new demonic bosses are just some of the things that await players. The crown jewel of Diablo 4 Season 5 is the Infernal Hordes for which the update gets its name.

Of course, with those not making an appearance until the late game, players need something to do as they progress. That’s where Diablo 4’s new Hellbreach Dungeons come in. Here’s the rundown.

Blizzard Entertainment Hellbreach Dungeons contain all manner of new enemies.

What are Diablo 4 Season 5’s Hellbreach Dungeons?

Hellbreach Dungeons are a new form of micro dungeon that adopt similar mechanics to Infernal Hordes. Unlike the Infernal Hordes, Hellbreach Dungeons are available immediately in Word-Tiers 1 & 2 allowing players to get a feel for the endgame content ahead of time.

You’ll find Hellbreach Dungeons scattered across Sanctuary in a similar fashion to Cellars. These bite-sized breaches will throw tides of Hellspawn at you to mow down on your journey towards a final boss.

Prior to that boss fight, you’ll be offered an Infernal Offering that can increase the difficulty of the encounter or your own chances of winning. The voice between Banes and Boons is an important one because ratcheting up the difficulty leads to increased rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment Choosing the right Infernal Offering can lead to great rewards in a Hellbreach Dungeon.

Rewards in Diablo 4 Season 5’s Hellbreach Dungeons

The primary reward for Hellbreach Dungeons in Diablo 4 Season 5 is Burning Aethers. These allow you to open chests within the dungeon that house the true reward, powerful gear that exceeds most items found in the overworld.

Completing these Hellbreach Dungeons is a fantastic method for amping your character up as they make the climb to Level 100. As mentioned previously, opting for a more difficult boss fight will increase the amount of Burning Aethers from the encounter, and subsequently, the amount of gear you can farm.

It’s important to note that the moment you leave the Hellbreach Dungeon, the chests and your Burning Aethers will disappear. Make sure you’ve gotten your money’s worth beforehand.

If you’re looking to take on Diablo 4 Season 5’s Hellbreach Dungeons, check out our build guides for the Barbarian, Necromancer, Druid, Rogue, Sorcerer as well as our Diablo 4 tier list ranking all the builds this season.