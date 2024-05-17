Diablo 4 Season 4: Who are the Iron Wolves?

The Iron Wolves play a starring role in Season 4 of Diablo 4, but who are these mysterious demon-slaying mercenaries?

The story of Diablo 4 Season 4, while minimalistic compared to previous seasons, revolves around the player character joining the Iron Wolves faction. A group of legendary mercenaries from the eastern lands of Sanctuary, the Iron Wolves have been part of the Diablo series for a very long time.

While the Iron Wolves were originally included as a world-building garnish in Diablo 4, they play a much more active role in Season 4, defending the land from demon incursions caused by Helltides. They welcome the player into their community, allowing them to rise through the ranks and earn some exclusive rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment The Iron Wolves are your latest allies in the war against Hell.

Iron Wolves in the Diablo series

The Iron Wolves made their first appearance in Diablo 2: Act 3 as a mercenary group led by a character called Asheara. Their fighting style was predominately a hybrid between sorcerers and swordsmen, but this style has evolved over the series.

Located in Kurast, which was under constant attack by the forces of Diablo and Mephisto, the Iron Wolves found plenty of work slaying demons for the town. However, they eventually joined forces with the game’s heroes in repelling the forces of Hell.

The faction would return in the second act of Diablo 3, now led by both Asheara and another character called Captain Davyd. While players weren’t able to summon mercenaries from them this time, the Iron Wolves played a small role in the story during the Blood and Iron event where they rescue their allies from the forces of Belial.

By Diablo 4, which is set many years later, the Iron Wolves have established a settlement in Kehjistan which they use as a base of operations. The organization still acts as a mercenary group, although the player character is unable to hire them. They’ve also expanded their fighting style to incorporate various other skills and weapons and are just as committed to slaying demons as they ever were.

As the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, will return to Kurast, the original location where players met them in Diablo 2, the Iron Wolves may play a role in the DLC sometime after the Season 4 story has concluded.

