Diablo 4 Season 4 mechanics: What is the game keeping?

Diablo 4 Season 4 introduced a number of new mechanics that have drastically changed how the game plays and feels. So, which of these new inclusions will the game keep when the season ends?

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has been an unparalleled success for the team at Blizzard and has renewed interest in the title thanks to a comprehensive overhaul. Upgrades to foundational mechanics like crafting and inventory management have been incredibly well received by players.

Perhaps the most popular inclusion is the newly revamped Helltides which now appear in every World Tier. The ease with which players can gain early levels thanks to this has been a big point of praise.

Of course, with Diablo 4’s habit of axing seasonal mechanics, there has been some confusion about what parts of Season 4 are sticking around. This quick guide will go over everything Diablo 4 will keep from Season 4, as well as everything that will leave when it ends.

Blizzard Entertainment Many popular crafting mechanics from Season 4 are here to stay.

Diablo 4 Season 4: What mechanics are staying?

Losing stuff like the Vampiric Powers of Season 2 and the popular Blood Harvest events was a tough time for Diablo 4 players. Some anxiety around what we could lose at the end of Season 4 is understandable.

Fortunately, most of the well-received improvements to the game from Season 4 are permanent inclusions that Blizzard deliberately instated to revitalize the game. Below is a list of everything introduced in Diablo 4 Season 4 that we get to keep.

New Helltide Improvements

New Codex of Power Format

Greater Affixes

Tempering

Masterworking

The Artificer’s Pit

Tormented Boss Variants

These have all been welcome changes to the game and their presence in future seasons as well as the Eternal Realm is sure to keep players happy.

Diablo 4 Season 4: What mechanics will disappear?

Certain inclusions for Season 4 will be leaving the game when it comes to an end. This is pretty standard for Diablo 4 and many other live-service games.

Thankfully, the list of Season 4 inclusions that will disappear when the season ends is far shorter than those that are more permanent inclusions. That list is below.

The Iron Wolves Questline

Elixir of Momentum

Elixir of Holy Bolts

Profane Mindcage

That’s it. While it has been fun to experiment with the seasonal Elixirs and their billion damage potential, it’s a relatively minor loss compared to what we’ve gained.

Blizzard Entertainment Things like the Battle Pass will also be renewed for Season 5.

Diablo 4 Season 4 will end on August 6, 2024, which still gives players plenty of time to enjoy the temporary mechanics. It can be resumed that Diablo 4 Season 5 will begin shortly after as has been the standard.

It will be interesting to see what new mechanics that season brings and how they interact with the improvements to the base game introduced in Season 4.