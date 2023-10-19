Diablo 4’s Season 2 World Bosses are obliterating players’ new characters

Diablo 4 players have learned the hard way that Season 2 World Bosses like Avarice can absolutely demolish them.

After wrapping up the story campaign, players can start taking on more difficult activities like battling against World Bosses. These mammoth foes are best dealt with in groups, rewarding users who slay them with rare loot items.

For now, Diablo 4 plays host to three such characters, namely Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death. Those who battle the World Bosses on higher World Tiers can expect to unlock increasingly better loot.

The pursuit of these gains in Season 2 is proving more difficult than users anticipated, though. But it seems some lessons were meant to be learned the hard way.

World Bosses in Diablo 4 Season 2 aren’t playing around

Redditor Barialdalaran shared a “World tier 2 world boss starter pack” screenshot in the Diablo subreddit, showing how their crew was decimated by Avarice, the Gold Cursed with ease.

The boss character wiped the floor with the squad several times over, while they only managed to chip away at a sliver of his health meter.

To make matters worse, the only person left standing is a low-level user who likely met their doom soon after the photo was taken.

This sparked discussion in the thread about how Blizzard should start level-gating access to World Bosses in Diablo 4. As one user sees it, low-level players joining the fight makes these battles tougher on everyone else.

“The world boss area needs to [be] level gated, a level 2 has no business being there, all they’re doing is buffing the boss and making it so much harder for everyone else to kill it.” Others were quick to agree with this sentiment.

Someone else noted that World Tier 2 bosses are especially difficult to manage at this point. “Think I was there and after 3 deaths I rolled out lol, WBs are rough in WT2 currently.”

Apparently, the World Bosses cropping up in Season 2 are giving everyone headaches. According to one player, “World bosses are super powerful this time around. Haven’t had a group kill one yet.”

Another person suggested that entering the fight with at least six people over Level 25 is the ideal scenario. “That’s what’s happened to me pretty consistently,” the person claimed.

Either way, it’s clear that taking on the likes of Avarice isn’t for the lower-leveled or the faint of heart.