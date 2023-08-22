Diablo 4 players call dev’s response to feedback about Season 1 lull a “big W”

Players call one Diablo 4 developer’s response to criticism about Season 1 a “big W,” though some fans remain skeptical.

Diablo 4’s first season didn’t exactly get off to a great start. And as time goes on, many players find themselves increasingly disillusioned by Blizzard’s long-term plans to support the ARPG.

Questions concerning Diablo 4’s status as a live-service experience crop up every so often, for example. Understandably, the lack of weekly events and similar content continuously sparks these conversations.

And recently, a video from content creator wudijo once more got the community talking, specifically about the disappointing first season, minimal content support, and the various changes that could be implemented to improve the overall experience. It would seem Diablo 4 fans weren’t the only ones interested in what the YouTuber had to say.

Diablo 4 players call dev response to Season 1 criticism a “big W”

Wudijo shared a link to the Diablo 4 video in question on their Twitter page, which soon thereafter garnered the attention of Blizzard President Mike Ybarra.

In thanking the YouTuber for their efforts, Ybarra claimed many team members reviewed the video, in addition to feedback from other users, and will “work hard to address the player feedback… and toss in a few surprises along the way.”

Several replies to the executive’s post suggest many players are pleased to see such interaction with the community. One top comment reads, “It’s always great to hear that @Blizzard_Ent listens to feedback. Big W!” Another person thanked Ybarra “for engaging with the community…”

Others are a bit more skeptical of the Season 1 plan going forward, though, especially since the much-requested Diablo 4 roadmap has yet to surface.

A reply to one of the more positive posts calls the studio out. “A tweet does not constitute Blizz ‘listening’ to feedback. Implementing some of this and improving the game is [actually] listening.”

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s first season ends in late October

Notably, a few other commenters shared this sentiment, with one writing: “We know you guys will sort it out eventually but this should not be happening. What the fans do not need is a delay in fixes, it took too long to get D3 sorted out.”

While some Diablo 4 players are optimistic about Blizzard turning things around, several others believe the team still isn’t doing enough.

Whether or not such division will be remedied during Season 2, which is expected to go live this fall, is anyone’s guess.