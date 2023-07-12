Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

When Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant goes live on July 20, so too does the franchise’s first-ever battle pass. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the battle pass’ 90 tiers, cosmetics, pricing, seasonal challenges, and more.

Veteran Diablo players should be no strangers to seasonal content given the highly praised structure of Diablo 3’s post-launch. Despite that familiarity, Diablo 4’s inclusion of a battle pass is a brand new step in the direction of a more traditional live service model.

Developers on the Diablo 4 team have gone to great lengths to assuage the communities fears regarding a pay-to-win model. They’ve assured fans that any paid content is purely cosmetic.

That doesn’t mean that there’s no power to be earned from the battle pass for Season of the Malignant. Far from it in fact. Read on for everything we know about it.

Blizzard Entertainment A preview from Blizzard showing the split between tiers

Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass price

Diablo 4 has three battle pass options all split into categories. The most obvious one of course being the Free battle pass, which players will automatically begin filling as they complete various challenges throughout the season.

The Premium battle pass will cost players $10 USD and will include all the rewards of the Free battle pass and some extra Premium rewards on top of that.

The Accelerated battle pass ramps up in price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium battle pass, 20 tier skips, and an exclusive emote only available to those who purchase the Accelerated battle pass.

Season 1 battle pass rewards

Season of the Malignant’s 90-tier battle pass is stacked with rewards for players no matter what category they choose. There are 27 Free and 63 Premium tiers.

We’ve compiled a list of every confirmed reward and what battle pass they’re available in:

Smouldering Ashes (Free, Premium, Accelerated)

Basic Armor Transmogs (Free, Premium, Accelerated)

Basic Titles (Free, Premium, Accelerated)

Weapon Transmogs (Premium, Accelerated)

Emotes (Premium, Accelerated)

Coldiron Armour Set Transmogs for each class (Premium, Accelerated)

Warded Mustang Mount (Premium, Accelerated)

Coldiron Barding Mount Armour (Premium, Accelerated)

“On the Warpath” Emote (Accelerated)

Platinum (TBA)

Headstones (TBA)

Blizzard Entertainment There’s something for everyone

Smoldering Ashes and Season Blessings

Smoldering Ashes are the primary reward throughout the battle pass and are available to every player throughout the season. This seasonal currency can be used to fill various Urns in exchange for powerful upgrades that will speed character progression.

The Urns and their corresponding powers include:

The Urn of Aggression – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills

The Urn of Bargaining – Increases Gold earned from sales at vendors

The Urn of Reclamation – Increases amount of crafting materials gained from salvaged gear

The Urn of Prolonging – Boosts duration of all Elixers

The Urn of Malignance – Boosts the rate of Malignant Heart drops

These upgrades will only be available to seasonal characters and will be negated when they are sent to the Eternal Realm when the season ends.

Blizzard Entertainment Nobody ever said no to more experience points

How to earn tiers in the Season 1 battle pass

Players progress through the battle pass by earning Favor. Favor can be acquired through basic gameplay like killing enemies and completing Campaign or Side Quests.

Tier skips can be purchased using Diablo 4’s in-game currency Platinum. Each skip will cost 200 Platinum but certain tiers in the battle pass are level gated meaning players will be unable to buy their way ahead of other players.

Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress what Blizzard calls the Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

Players will engage with the self-contained story of Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant by progressing through the Season Journey. As you complete challenges in the game, new Chapters of the Season Journey will become available.

As well as Favor, completing Chapters of the Season Journey rewards all players with Legendary Aspects, Weapon Transmogs, Armor Transmogs, Titles, and a new item called a Scroll of Amnesia.

The Scroll of Amnesia provides a free respec of a player’s Skill and Paragon points. Something late-game players will be happy to have.

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard aims to reward players for the things they’re already doing

That’s everything we know so far about the Season of the Malignant battle pass, Smoldering Ashes, and the Season Journey.

For more information on Diablo 4’s first season, why not check out our guide on the new seasonal mechanics that are sure to make your builds “stupidly powerful”?