Diablo 4 DLC’s Runewords will let players wield the power of other classes

The Vessel of Hatred expansion will bring Runewords to Diablo 4, allowing players to harness the power of other character classes.

Blizzard introduced Runewords to the world of Diablo in the second game’s Lord of Destruction expansion. As rune combinations, Runewords augmented socketed gear items with special magical properties.

The system didn’t return for Diablo 3 or any of its post-launch content offerings. However, Blizzard’s August 29 Campfire Chat confirmed Runewords will hit Diablo 4 for those who purchase the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

During the chat, developers confirmed the system will “retain the soul of Diablo 2 Runewords” to let users combine socketable components and craft more powerful gear. Players can expect the system to boast a few modern tweaks, though.

(The Runewords Overview begins at the 1:56:40 mark in the video above.)

Runewords in Diablo 4 foster the creation of spells via two types of Runes – Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation. Forming a Runeword requires that one of each be placed in an item with two sockets.

The system also introduces a new resource named Offering, which Ritual Runes generates for linked Invocation Runes to consume.

Vessel of Hatred players will be able to trade them with fellow DLC owners, as well as pick them up in loot drops from monsters.

Thanks to Runewords, Diablo 4 will finally allow players to harness power belonging to other classes. For instance, combining one Ritual Rune with a Wat Invocation Run will let any class cast the Necromancer’s Horrid Decrepify.

Someone who finds the Legendary Yom Invocation Run will be one step closer to evoking Druid’s Petrify.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 developers further confirmed during the Campfire Chat that it will be possible to craft Runes for Runewords. Using three identical Runes will roll another one that is different from the three originals.

They should also come in handy for crafting Mythic Uniques at the Jeweler, though the process requires a specific Rune and a Resplendent Spark.

Players can test out all of the above and more for themselves when Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8.