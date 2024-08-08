Diablo 4 players baffled by high ring and amulet drop rates in Season 5

Diablo 4 players have noticed a massive increase in ring and amulet drop rates for Season 5, which makes it harder to loot good weapons.

Item drop rates in Diablo 4 have long been a contentious topic amongst community members. The discussion often revolves around higher-quality items not dropping frequently enough, either out in the open world or versus boss characters.

Such talk began making the rounds yet again following the Season 5 launch, but this time it’s because players have discovered that jewelry items like rings and amulets are dropping too much.

One person on Reddit said they feel as if rings and amulets have started appearing in loot way more often than other gear items, claiming, “80% of my legendary item drops are jewelry, it’s so scuffed and annoying…”

Replies to the thread show the original poster isn’t alone in this line of thinking. A commenter wrote, “Jewelry went from dropping way too little to way too often.”

Another person posited that Blizzard’s attempt to better balance the loot experience may have resulted in the team “over-tuning the ring and amulet drop rate.”

And some Diablo 4 players believe the imbalance of ring and amulet drops has resulted in good weapons appearing less frequently. One such comment from the D4 Forums reads, “I am getting an absurd amount [of rings and amulets]. My hat and boots are still high 800s Level cause nothing is dropping lol.”

At the very least, Blizzard developers are aware of the issue based on comments from Community Manager Adam Fletcher. In response to a separate Reddit post, the developer told curious fans, “We are aware of it. We got a change coming not in the next hotfix but the one after.”

There is no set date in place for when the item drop adjustments will arrive in-game.