Diablo 4 release date leaked by Microsoft Store

An update to the Microsoft Store’s backend may have leaked the Diablo 4 release date, which will land next summer.

Blizzard Entertainment announced the long-awaited sequel during BlizzCon 2019, the same show that featured Overwatch 2’s unveiling.

At the time, the studio hadn’t offered details about Diablo 4’s release plans. But an August 2021 shakeup involving the departures of the Game Director and Lead Designer presumably impacted the internal launch schedule.

Later that year, both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 were delayed. The latter has since gone live, of course, though details about Diablo 4’s due date remain under wraps.

As spotted by Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, the Microsoft Store’s backend recently received an update featuring launch details for the fourth mainline Diablo entry. According to the listing, Diablo 4 will land next summer on June 5, 2023.

Further information from the backend notes the game will weigh 80GB on Xbox hardware. Apparently, customers can expect to choose from Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions, as well.

Whether or not this ultimately constitutes a placeholder date presently remains a mystery. However, Blizzard could share the Diablo 4 release date sooner rather than later, based on a recent tease.

Earlier this week, the official Diablo Twitter account posted a 15-second clip accompanied by the following caption – “Be Warned. #LilithIsComing.”

Fans and pundits believe this may point to the project’s appearance at the 2022 Game Awards, which airs Thursday, December 8 at 4:30 PM PT.

Whatever the case, information about Diablo 4’s launch must be imminent, given that an open beta is scheduled for sometime in early 2023.