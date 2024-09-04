Diablo 4 Season 6 theme and details uncovered by PTR players

Players exploring Diablo 4’s 2.0 PTR have discovered early details about Season 6, including the return of a certain D3 enemy.

Though Season 6 will go live in October alongside the Vessel of Hatred expansion, players still have a lot to learn about Blizzard’s plans for the new seasonal update.

At the very least, Battle.net players have entered the upcoming Diablo 4 2.0 PTR to test the difficulty system changes, new Runewords, and class-based adjustments.

Some users managed to dig even deeper and, in so doing, discovered the name and theme of Season 6. According to Wowhead‘s findings, Blizzard has titled the next season as follows – Season of Hatred. This is fitting since, as noted above, the Mephisto-focused expansion is called Vessel of Hatred.

The studio itself has yet to corroborate these details, but the screenshot below, which comes from the PTR’s login screen, hints at what awaits Diablo 4 players in Season 6.

Blizzard (via Wowhead)

Interestingly, the text beneath the Season of Hatred title teases that Diablo 4 players will face off against “creatures twisted by the ichor of Mephisto’s hatred.”

Slaying Realmwalkers will supposedly serve as at least one of Season 6’s objectives. What’s worthy of note here is a Realmwalker last appeared in Diablo 3. Players encountered the foe in the game’s fifth act, where killing it was required to enter the Realm of the Banished.

Details on the PTR’s login screen imply Realmwalkers will serve a similar purpose in Diablo 4 Season 6, acting as the last line of defense that users must pass to enter Hell Portals.

Since Blizzard remains mum on the specifics, it’s best to take all of the above with a grain of salt for the time being. But with Season 6’s launch date fast approaching, more concrete information should surface sooner rather than later.

Season 6 will launch alongside Vessel of Hatred on Tuesday, October 8.

