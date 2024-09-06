Diablo 4 PTR players demand Blizzard makes one big change to lvl 60

Diablo 4’s PTR for the upcoming 2.0 update has players clamoring for one big change: a button to create level 60 characters instantly.

Since the game’s launch, seasonal players have started fresh with level 0 characters at least five times, trudging through the same grind just to hit a certain level and access the new content. It’s no surprise they’re now calling for a faster way to skip the grind.

In the buzz surrounding the 2.0 PTR for Diablo 4’s sixth season, set to fully launch in October, players have been venting their frustrations.

Article continues after ad

According to a player on the Diablo 4 forum, the leveling experience in the PTR is “just bad.” They elaborated, “Why do we even need this leveling? Just make a button to create a level 60 character already.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Comments have been pouring in, and the consensus is clear. One player noted, “Starting out a character from scratch and with no seasonal questlines to break things up, I honestly don’t see anything to do except run Helltides ad nauseam.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Helltides are the go-to for farming EXP in Diablo 4, but they’ve been around since Season 4. So, Blizzard’s not exactly handing out a new early-game toy. As this player put it, “What was already a slog is just made worse by the baby steps.”

Another player wasn’t impressed either: “I’m not enjoying the leveling experience of the PTR thus far. It seems really slow and dull.”

Players have been testing the 2.0 PTR from September 4 to September 11. During this period, they get to experience all the new changes, including a revamped character selection screen, but no content from the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Article continues after ad

With a new difficulty system, a revamped level cap, and an overhauled paragon system, Diablo 4’s 2.0 update is shaking things up so much that it feels like a brand new game to its player base.