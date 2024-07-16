The Profane Mindcage used in Diablo 4’s Helltides will return for Season 5, complete with a significant XP boost.

Diablo 4 added the Profane Mindcage in Season 4, introducing a new elixir that boosts Helltide monster levels by 10 and increases Aberrant Cinder drop rates.

The elixir, thus, makes Helltide activities feel more challenging and rewarding. Since some seasonal mechanics have been sunset in the past, players recently made a case for why Profane Mindcage should return in Season 5.

According to content creator DonTheCrown, the popular mechanic will indeed stick around after the forthcoming seasonal update.

DonTheCrown starts talking about Diablo 4’s Profane Mindcage around the 1:22 mark in the video above.

The YouTuber interviewed developers about the upcoming changes and relayed the following to viewers:

“[Blizzard is] actually keeping Profane Mindcage in the game and now they can be stacked up to three times, with each one increasing the monster level by 10 levels. [This] means you can get about 30 percent more XP just in the open world if you’re doing Helltides. So these should be pretty effective for leveling up…”

In addition to cheering on the mechanic’s return, Diablo 4 players have also expressed excitement about the elixir stacking three times.

One such comment beneath the video reads, “Bro, they kept Profane Mindcage and made them stack? YES!”

Someone else chimed in to say, “These changes seem like a massive step in the right direction. I’m WAY more hyped for playing S5 after seeing these.”

Renewed hype for the next season is similarly shared among the community on Reddit, with some people pointing out other “huge wins” mentioned in the breakdown.

For one, the XP from monster levels will be uncapped come Season 5. The update will additionally boost Legendary drop rates for enemies over level 100.

These adjustments and more will go live when Diablo 4 Season 5 kicks off on August 6.