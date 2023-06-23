Diablo 4 players uncover infinite loot spawn glitch providing endless riches

A Diablo 4 player has uncovered an infinite spawn glitch that is providing others with an endless amount of legendaries and riches.

Diablo 4, Blizzard’s most recent ARPG sees players explore and adventure through Sanctuary, the realm created by the mother herself Lilith. The open-world take on the Diablo formula has been a massive success, with the developers raking in a whopping $666 million and breaking Blizzard records. Part of Diablo’s success could be attributed to Blizzard’s ridiculous marketing campaign, even bringing in Megan Fox to recite eulogies for players who died along the way.

Whilst exploring what Diablo 4’s large open world has to offer, any ARPG would not be complete without tonnes of loot on offer for the players who seek it. Loot can come from almost any form of content in Diablo 4, with mobs having the chance to drop some of the best loot.

This makes the newest infinite spawn glitch one of the best loot farms in the entire game. Diablo 4 players have discovered a new way to infinitely spawn mobs, allowing for mass destruction and loot drops.

Diablo 4 players discover an infinite mob spawning glitch

As demonstrated by YouTuber RoyalkubsTV, players are able to enter a cellar and spawn in infinite amounts of enemies, provided the conditions are met.

Players will need to encounter one of the save the hostages events, instead of saving them, however, you’ll want to sacrifice the hostages and round up all the enemies within the last five seconds. Make sure to take down all enemies exactly as the timer hits zero. If you’ve done this correctly, enemies will now infinitely respawn.

It’s worth noting that this is an exploit, and will likely not be in the game forever. Blizzard will likely acknowledge this glitch and fix it, as they aim to keep the best loot at the high-difficulty activities such as Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides. However, until they do, feel free to farm loot til your heart’s content.