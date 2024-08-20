Diablo 4 players stumped by “impossible” Mythic Unique drop

An insanely rare Mythic Unique drop has Diablo 4 players questioning how it’s even possible.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has made some really positive changes to the game, even if some initial bugs have whittled down the enthusiasm. The titular Infernal Hordes have been called ‘the best thing to happen to the game’ and they have even managed to outshine the Artificer’s Pit.

Almost equally well received were the buffs to the newly minted Mythic Uniques which are now even more sought after than they were when we called them Ubers. Of course, they’re still insanely rare, and getting them to drop is an exercise in patience.

That’s why Reddit user MicRo_Mnager’s insane luck has fractured the minds of many Diablo 4 fans. Having a Mythic Unique drop from a Whisper Cache was too much for some to handle.

Ordinarily, Mythic Uniques are reserved for endgame challenges like Nightmare Dungeons or the dreaded Tormented Echoes. This makes farming them a major hassle that requires an optimized build and a good deal of spare time.

So, getting one from something as simple to acquire as a Whisper Cache has raised a few eyebrows. “I thought this was impossible by design,” one player said regarding the drop. “That is insanely rare. Never seen it before,” another chimed in.

The reason that many thought a Mythic Drop from a Whisper Cache was impossible is because up until Diablo 4 Season 5, it wasn’t. Blizzard made some changes at the beginning of the season that allows any source that rewards items with a power of 925 to drop Mythic Uniques.

This includes Whisper Caches, gambling Obols with Purveyors of Curiosities, Bosses, and Helltides under the right conditions. It is still exceedingly rare to receive a Mythic unique from sources outside of Tormented Echo bosses because they have individual loot tables and a significantly higher drop rate.

Still, a Shako from a Whisper Cache is just as good as one from an Uber Duriel kill. Maybe even better given how easy Whispers are to complete.