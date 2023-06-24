Diablo 4 players slam respec options and feel “locked-in” to their builds

Diablo 4 players have called on developer Blizzard to update the game to give players options to easily respec characters after claiming that they feel like the game “locks in” builds for you without the ability to experiment.

Although Diablo 4 has only been out for a few weeks, players have already explored much of what the action RPG has to offer.

Dedicated fans have already made multiple characters to test out different playstyles and see what combat is like from other perspectives.

However, some fans have called on Blizzard to add options to easily respec character abilities, as some players believe the easiest alternative is simply making an entirely different character. Players want more ways to experiment with their existing characters rather than having to make new ones.

Diablo 4 players want helpful respec options

A thread on the Diablo 4 subreddit gained traction among the community after the OP said they “hat the build lock-in” present within the game’s design.

The full post explained: “So, been enjoying D4 and have gotten to level 81 on my rogue. I love the penshot build I’m running but I hate the fact that if I want to run an alternate build based on Flurry or Twisting Blades I’m better off making two new characters and leveling and gearing them up.”

While players can respec skills in Diablo 4, doing so costs gold after reaching level 10, and respeccing many skills at once can be quite expensive.

While the OP acknowledged this was the intended design, they felt it hampered experimentation when building characters.

Many fans in the comments agreed with the desire for more generous respec options, as one player said, “I absolutely agree… I still can’t believe why we can’t save our builds as in D3… Respeccing is a pain as it is now.”

Others noted their frustration that some Quality of Life features present in Diablo 3 didn’t carry over to Diablo 4. “It’s crazy to me how so many of the QoL features in D3 were not included in D4. This has to be the biggest one requested.”

Although some fans insisted a big draw of the Diablo series is the incentive to create multiple characters, it seems clear that many players with busier schedules would like to see a more lenient option when it comes to respecing in Diablo 4.