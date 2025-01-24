Diablo 4 players sick of “cheap” Season 7 change giving enemies insane health

Putting together a new character is an exact science in Diablo 4, so when you run into issues like NPCs who simply won’t die, it can get pretty frustrating.

While it’s normal to have some difficulty taking down challenging mobs in the game, many players are saying that the mobs this season are simply irritating. It’s not that their difficulty is increased, but that a “cheap” barrier is used just to make the fights last longer.

Season 7 has introduced a lot of new content, and as it usually is, players have been anxious to level up their seasonal characters. This time, however, they’re finding that the mobs they need to take down are unusually tanky.

Difficult enemies are not necessarily the issue, as many claim that the real problem is their barriers.

“It just isn’t an interesting buff to give enemies, to be frank. It feels like it nearly triples their overall health, but doesn’t actually make the fights notably more difficult overall, just… longer, so, so much longer,” ‘Wraithfighter’ shared on Reddit.

Blizzard Entertainment Players are struggling against an abnormal amount of barrier enemies.

What are barriers in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, barriers absorb damage from all sources up to a specific amount. Adding this buff to mobs and bosses means that players don’t necessarily need more skill to take them down, because they’re just damage sponges. Many find this creates a false sense of difficulty that makes playing tiring.

“Problem with there’s no interaction at all. The difficulty with mobs is either you hit it with one more rotation while it stands still, or somehow get one-shotted offscreen. Just uninspiring difficulty that does not need to exist,” one player explained.

The issue seems to be primarily with seasonal content enemies – particularly bosses. The problem has become so frustrating that some players are avoiding them entirely.

“Nah, I honestly ran away from that first boss, went out into the world and got about 15 levels plus some gear, went back and still struggled but got him dead,” another player commented.

Some fans are theorizing that this is a way for devs to make sure that players don’t blitz through the content too quickly, and that by the middle of the season, the problem won’t really be an issue anymore. Others, however, are not convinced.

“Especially on a new seasonal character, having to get through two health bars worth of shields – during which time the boss doesn’t drop extra potions – is pretty rough and not a good first impression with the new season,” said another.

Whether or not you find that you’re struggling with barrier mobs and bosses, the best way to deal with them is to usually find a build that works well for leveling first. This should circumvent some of these issues, especially if players are right and the devs have intentionally buffed enemies this much.