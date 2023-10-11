Diablo 4 players rejoice as Season 2 Patch reveals Paragon reset and Training Dummy

A bunch of Diablo 4 Season 2 info just dropped thanks to one of Blizzard’s famed Campfire Chats. Oddly enough, a Training Dummy is the star of the show, only slightly overshadowing changes to Paragon Boards.

Diablo 4 devs are rolling out a slew of new details about the impending Season of Blood. Recently announced plans for more events, content, and QoL changes in Patch 1.2.0 have players hopeful for a comeback.

A recent Campfire Chat on October 10 continued building steam for Diablo 4 Season 2 with new changes for Uniques revealed. Despite that massive news, hopeful players have latched onto a smaller announcement.

A brief snippet regarding Patch 1.2.1, the first update scheduled following the launch of Season 2, will add a Training Dummy to the game. Perhaps more important is a much-needed change to build crafting with Diablo 4’s Paragon Boards.

Developers explained that come Patch 1.2.1 “there will be an option for you to be able to reset your Paragon Board”. “It’s going to make respecs easier and be better for players,” they finished.

This feature has been requested by Diablo 4 players since the release of the game and is a massive quality-of-life improvement. Prior to this, players have had to individually refund Paragon points which can be a laborious effort.

The option to fully refund your Paragon points in a single action will make switching up your build far easier in Diablo 4. Reception to the feature has been overwhelmingly positive but players seem more excited about testing their builds using a newly announced Training Dummy.

“Training Dummy is one of the best announcements today,” a user on the Diablo 4 Subreddit responded to the news. “Now we will be able to consistently compare options without being a math whiz.”

Blizzard Good luck refunding 200 Paragon Points to swap your build.

The Training Dummy will be located in the capital city of Kyovashad but both it and the Paragon reset will not be available until Patch 1.2.1. During the Campfire Chat, the developers confirmed the patch would come “after Season 2 but before Blizzcon”.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood launches on October 17 and Blizzcon begins on November 3. Players can expect the Patch at some point in between and Blizzard will likely announce an official date for the update ahead of its implementation.

