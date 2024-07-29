Diablo 4 players praise Season 4 as “tremendous success” that revived the game

Diablo 4 Season 4 is coming to an end on August 6, and players are looking back at what it brought to the table. Happily, much of the feedback has proved positive, with many claiming that it’s the best the game has been to date.

It’s difficult to deny that Diablo 4 had a tough launch. Despite widespread critical acclaim in the first instance, prescriptive endgame builds, itemization issues and difficulties with balancing drew significant criticism from the community.

Article continues after ad

Since then, the seasonal model has been steadily improving things, and Season 4 has done more than most to improve the mood around the game. Now, players have taken to social media to express their positive feelings towards Diablo 4.

In a post on Reddit, one player asked the community for their opinions on the season.

Others were quick to agree, with one saying, “As for the season itself, I haven’t leveled a seasonal character since the first one, and I stopped when I got into tier 4 and was having survivability issues. I rolled a Necro about halfway through the season and had a f***ing BLAST.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added, “New player in mid-late S4. Mainly, I’ve been surprised by what a fantastic social game this is compared to any other I’ve played, regularly chatting with randoms and meeting some interesting people.

“It was really cool to initially meet people helping me, the bumbling fool, out, then a few weeks later be able to carry random people who just started playing and wanted tips and help. Best part of the game.”

Article continues after ad

A third shared how this is the first season of Diablo 4 where they haven’t stopped playing, saying, “I loved it. I played each session to varying degrees but eventually got tired of it, never getting a character too far into the late game before (maybe Level 80). I’m about to bring my third different class to Level 100 now and have really enjoyed it.”

With Diablo 4’s next DLC Vessel of Hatred taking players to the jungles of Kurast, the fun is only just getting started. Mephisto is set to serve as the main antagonist as the Prime Evil attempts to lay out his nefarious plans once again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 5 is also set to launch on August 6, bringing a whole host of new challenges for players.