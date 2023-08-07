Diablo 4 players praise new content as the very “best” so far

There was a big onus on Diablo 4 to deliver new features and make it a worthwhile entry in Blizzard’s storied RPG franchise. The community believes this has been accomplished with one gameplay feature taking the lion’s share of the plaudits.

A lot of new content has been introduced in Diablo 4. Mounts are one of the most obvious travel alterations in the world of Sanctuary. From a Season One perspective, Malignant Hearts have also had a bearing on the title’s core elements – here’s every Cage Heart ranked for you by the way.

Diablo 4 players are actually fairly unanimous in what’s actually turned out to be the best new feature. Users think they’ve outed the standout addition and have welcomed it with open arms. Whereas players have been begging for Diablo 3 features, it shows how strong of an impact some of the new mechanics have had.

New content is really “goddamn fun” in Diablo 4

A user in the Diablo 4 subreddit by the name of Extension-Cold4745 declared to the whole community that “Strongholds are the best content.”

They provided their justification: “For me, I enjoy these more than anything else, make them repayable with a scalable difficulty, a great loot pool, and an lfg. This would make it a nice group activity with the lfg or to complete with clan members, the difficulty should be able to scale infinitely with the chance to drop Uber Uniques, etc at very high difficulties mostly only completable in groups of 4 Level 85 players+.”

It’s one of those rare features that has virtually no opposition either. “I don’t disagree, Strongholds are really goddamn fun. They aren’t all completely equal, but some of them like Nostrava I look forward to every time I make a character,” said one commenter. Whereas another user even added: “Super fun and they change the map for your character. Mostly unique gameplay and they have an impact. Blizzard take note that we like this!”

It should be said that players do think they are better in groups, but that then leads to the community’s perception of how “lonely” Diablo 4 feels at times. While Diablo games have experimented with similar mechanics in the past, Strongholds really give Diablo 4 an edge, especially during multiplayer encounters, where heroes can team up to help each other turn the tide and defeat the powerful Stronghold boss.

Nevertheless, Strongholds have clearly captured the hearts and minds of Diablo 4 players. We’ll have to see what else Blizzard has in store, especially as we move into Diablo 4 Season 2.