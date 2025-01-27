Diablo 4 players love OP Necromancer build in Season 7 – but it’s not for everyone

A Necromancer build has risen above the rest in Diablo 4 this season, even surpassing the Minion build, but not every player is convinced by it.

Diablo 4 Season 7 has really shaken up the meta of the game, with new Necromancer builds rising to prominence and replacing the usual heavy hitters, such as the Minion, Bone Spirit, and Bone Spear builds. The build in question is the Blood Wave build, one that relies on the Necro’s blood magic to inflict most of its damage.

Of course, builds based on Blood skills have done well in the meta before, but they usually take a backseat to the Necromancer’s other abilities like Bone, Corpse, and Minion skills. So it looks like Blizzard has given Blood Necros some much-needed love in Season 7.

However, nobody expected the relatively new Blood Wave build to be so high on the meta this season and players are reacting on Reddit.

One player posted a thread saying, “I hit 60 on my Necro and switched to Blood Wave, put on the unique pants and soloed pit 65 in 750 gear and never took heath damage. Absolutely wild how strong that build is.”

While another agreed saying, “I can one tap Duriel on t4 but failed in each of my 3 undercity mythic unique tributes. You’re 100% correct after wrapping up the witch loyalty I started an alt bc that’s all I’m good for: bossing.”

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Wave skill doesn’t always look like blood.

“The Excremancer” build

Due to the build looking like the Necromancer is shooting excrement rather than blood, one player said, “The Excremancer build? It clears everything with one button. Run up to pack of mobs, hit wave, run around picking up blood orbs, rinse repeat. Throw in grasping veins here and there to get the mobs in deep sh… I mean stuff, let the dumps roll.”

Other players weren’t convinced, though, with some being put off by how gross the skill looks when being cast, or how slow it can be compared to other builds.

One said, “Seriously though, why does blood wave look like eating Taco Bell for 7 days straight?” With another player saying, “It’s good for literally one thing, bosses. It’s so clunky for everything else. This coming from a one character paragon 240 necro. It can be infuriating. It’s by far the most unfun meta I’ve ever played.”

Finally, one player acknowledged how powerful the build was, but couldn’t get past the speed issues, saying, “It’s powerful as hell, but compared to QV last season it’s complete ass. I miss the mobility so much. If you’re going to main a blood wave necro you’ll probably want an alt for speed farming and hordes.”

The build is now top of the meta in our Necromancer tier list in the Season of the Witch, and will likely be there for a while to come. While the Blood Wave build is almost certainly OP this season, it’s certainly not one every player can stomach.

