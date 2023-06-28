Diablo 4 players hit out at “annoying” dismount mechanic

Diablo 4 has a system in place where once you dismount, you are unable to summon your horse for another 10 seconds. This has led to immense frustration within the community and they are quite vocal about it.

Diablo 4 is a massive game and a mount makes traversing terrain much smoother. It’s also a good way to avoid enemies on your way to a destination. Unfortunately, there are times when you hit a roadblock, will want to slay a group of monsters, or loot an area so you’ll need to dismount your horse.

However, once you do, you’ll then have to wait for 10 seconds before you can use your mount again. It’s a strange mechanic and makes jumping on and off your horse in Diablo 4 feel rather cumbersome at times. Some players feel that the 10-second timer should not exist at all.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 players are unhappy with how mounts work in this game

Diablo 4 players feel that the mount system is terrible in this game

The issue regarding this dismount feature was raised by a Reddit user named dodgamnkids. The Reddit post quickly garnered attention from a wide range of players and is currently sitting at 1.7k upvotes and 187 comments.

The owner of the original post claimed that players should not be forced to run on foot for 10 seconds if they are using the dismount button on purpose. The player also feels that most of the obstacles should be covered by the horse and players should not be forced to dismount at all.

This led to a vivid discussion as other players expanded on it and claimed that the mount system was frustrating. One such player claimed that the horses “feel incredibly slow when not sprinting, get stuck in packs of monsters should you run out of sprint and the sprint takes too long to cool down,” as they vented their annoyance.

Another player said, “They were added to sell cosmetics and future mount options, simple as that,” while discussing the state of mounts in Diablo 4. One such player even mocked this system, saying, “My buddy’s Druid moves as fast or faster than a horse sprinting.”

There were a few more angry comments as well with one player claiming, “If my horse stops dead in his tracks while running for no reason one more goddamn time, I will stab my PC.”

It’s believed that the mechanic exists to stop players from spamming and abusing the sprint button endlessly, although it certainly raises some questions about the usefulness of the mount system in general.