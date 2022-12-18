Diablo 4 players furious as $100 Collector’s Box doesn’t even include game

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Fans of the Diablo franchise are outraged that the $100 Collector’s Box does not actually contain a copy of the Diablo 4 game.

Blizzard unveiled the release date for the long-awaited Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 show with a flashy cinematic.

Capitalizing on the attention surrounding the release date trailer and the general hype generated around Diablo 4, Blizzard decided to update their official gear shop with some Diablo-themed merchandise and goodies.

The “Diablo IV Limited Collector’s Box” features a candle, mousepad, cloth map from an in-game location, commemorative pin, an art book, and some fine art prints. The description also specifically states that it contains no physical game, or a code to download it digitally.

Article continues after ad

This did not go over well with the community, who accused Blizzard of “milking” its player base and being generally “disrespectful” towards them.

Players accuse the Collector’s Box of being “deceptive”

Josh Strife Hayes posted a tweet regarding the lack of actual game in the Collector’s Box, and reactions have been overwhelmingly negative, with some even accusing Blizzard of being “deceptive” on purpose.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Most people will assume the game is included and be very very upset,” comments one of the users. “There are going to be a lot of returns and many store employees are going to get yelled at.”

A full-on debate broke out discussing whether or not this merch counts as a “Collector’s Edition” of Diablo 4, since the product itself is a “Collector’s Box.”

Article continues after ad

“They don’t say edition they say collectors box which feels a bit more like a bundle of merchandise from the game,” says one of the users defending the actions of Blizzard.

Blizzard themselves have not yet responded to the complaints, and it’s impossible to tell for now whether they will actually address it, but players interested in the latest on Diablo 4 can follow our coverage of the game pre-release.