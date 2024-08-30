Diablo 4 players fume as 2.0 update turns rare loot into “toilet paper”

A portion of Diablo 4 players aren’t happy with the upcoming 2.0 update, which slashes their super-rare loot’s value by almost 50%. To them, the update will turn their Shakos into “toilet paper.”

Blizzard announced through a Campfire Chat a series of changes that will revamp Diablo 4’s paragon and difficulty systems and introduce a fresh level cap.

However, the forthcoming update aims to alter the game’s loot dynamics. The coveted Shakos loot will drop in power from 925 to 540, nearly halving its value.

Article continues after ad

One forum post highlighted the issue, saying, “Our existing gear’s Item Power will be downgraded by about 50%. It’s like all the loot you’ve scavenged is now toilet paper.”

Blizzard Entertainment Not everyone wants to let go of their hard-earned loot season after season.

Players lamented the potential loss of their hard-earned gear’s power, echoing this sentiment across the post’s comments.

A player vented, “I grieve for the Sparks I spent crafting my first Mythic. This news just saved me a bunch of cash on upgrading my rig.” They criticized the update, predicting worse performance and feeling disillusioned about future improvements for Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user questioned the update’s logic: “I don’t understand why every item has to be reduced to 540. Why not keep it at 800 for Eternal Realm players?”

Another person remarked, “I’m still going to enjoy Season 6…but damn, eternal players got wrecked.”

Frustration was palpable among those who had invested time in perfecting their characters. “I’m sick of legacy items,” one player said. “Playing and progressing feels meaningless now. It’s killing the hype for new seasons.”

Article continues after ad

Such frustration among Eternal Realm players isn’t new. They’ve long felt Blizzard overlooks their interests with each update, especially since Season 4.

As the 2.0 update looms, players are both thrilled and worried that Diablo 4 might shift into a brand-new game experience. You can check out the new Diablo 4 content when Update 2.0 launches in October 2024, along with Vessel of Hatred.