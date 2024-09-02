Diablo 4 players fed up with inconvenient traversal mechanic

Diablo 4 players are fuming over a traversal mechanic forcing them to dismount and manually interact with ladders, doors, and ropes.

In Sanctuary, players journey across dungeons and the open world full of layered environments, meaning players can explore higher or deeper areas.

Convenient mechanics like fast travel and mounts help you move faster, but certain obstacles require you to dismount, interact with them, and then remount – if the cooldown is over.

The Diablo 4 subreddit erupted with complaints about this inconvenient mechanic. “Not a fan of these things,” one player wrote. “They kill my momentum. I have to dismount my steed and everything.”

For each arrow seen in the map this Redditor shared, players must dismount, interact with the object – be it a ladder, rope, or door – and then remount. Needless to say, it’s not a seamless experience.

Comments on the thread ranged from frustrated to sarcastic. One player griped, “The hardest enemy to deal with for a LS sorc in a lvl 100 NMD is all the goddamned doors you have to open.”

Another mused, “I’d like to think the walking wall of death and destruction my character rains down would probably knock a few doors down. They must have had great construction back then.”

A third player expressed their mixed feelings, saying, “I do like the depth of field they provide, I don’t like having to manually maneuver them.”

Exploring a map with layers, dungeons on different floors, and climbable fields is cool and all. But having to dismount every time you want to progress is a pain.

It’s especially annoying when you’ve got a time-limited buff from a Shrine and end up spending half of it fumbling around on a rope.

Blizzard continues to refine Diablo 4, with the release of Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred in October promising several changes to the paragon and difficulty system. Plus, the studio has patched the game to balance loot drops after players complained about being overwhelmed by loot showers.