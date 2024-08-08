Diablo 4 players discover hidden Season 5 Mother’s Gift loot farm

Although Season 5 of Diablo 4 just began on August 6, some dedicated players have already completed the seasonal reward progression and discovered it doesn’t actually end with the final tier.

Mother’s Gifts is the rewards system for the Season of the Infernal Hordes, and it has a total of 20 tiers of loot. While previous Seasons had similar reward tiers, they always ended with the last tier.

After completing all 20 tiers, one fan on Reddit shared that you can earn repeatable loot caches. The EXP bar at the top shows that players can continue to earn more Mother’s Gifts to obtain multiple Triune War Chests.

These Ancestral Legendary caches contain “powerful items and rare crafting materials,” available for players to repeatedly farm over the next two months before the launch of Season 6.

Fans in the replies to the Reddit post were quite happy about this change, with one perceptive user noting that it was a “feature that Blizzard has taken from WoW.”

So far, Season of the Infernal Hordes has been a hit with players because of updates such as this, as fans have enjoyed features like keeping Tempering Manuals and the Infernal Hordes mode.

Some replies theorized that the reasoning behind this Mother’s Gifts change could be due to the shorter season. As one player put it, “progression should be a little faster anyway IMO.”

Other than these ecstatic comments, the rest of the replies were shocked at how quickly the original poster completed the seasonal rewards. One fan joked, “You guys need to go outside and breathe some air.”

The 20 unlockable tiers and the repeatable reward caches should give Diablo 4 fans ample time to enjoy Season 5 before the launch of the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC and Season 6.