Diablo 4 players demand rework to game’s most “useless” shrine

Diablo 4 players are begging developers to do something about the game’s most frustrating Shrine buff.

Diablo 4 is deep into the Season of Witchcraft and the game’s seventh seasonal content update has a lot to love. Between the new Witchcraft Powers and Occult Gems, Season 7 offers some of the most potent builds we’ve seen in Sanctuary so far.

To spice things up a little, Diablo 4 has kicked off its Lunar Awakening event in celebration of the Year of the Snake. As part of the event, the Shrines around Sanctuary have received some tweaks and they’re central to grinding out the event’s tiered rewards.

Unfortunately, one Shrine in particular has become a sore point for players. Diablo 4 denizens have slammed the Conduit Shrine as “useless” and begged Blizzard to do something about it.

Diablo 4’s Conduit Shrines called a “sick joke” in Lunar Awakening event

In the early game, there’s no better dopamine rush than coming across a Conduit Shrine and becoming a lightning-spewing orb of destruction. At this point in your adventure, the massive damage boost and speed afforded by the Shrine buff lets you blast through Dungeons and the overworld.

Once you’ve hit Torment Level 4 and your build is fully optimized, however, the Conduit Shrine becomes a hindrance. It just can’t keep up with the billions of damage doled out by Earthquake Barbarians and Blood Wave Necromancers. For this reason, the Shrine is often considered a debuff by late-game players.

“At this point, I think it’s some sick joke by the devs. Seems like it could easily be removed or buffed,” one player complained. “It’s really bad with the Lunar event. You literally lose a shrine on T4,” another added.

Some players are skipping the Shrines entirely in hopes of stumbling across another in order to grind out their Ancestral Favor. Others have taken a more constructive approach and suggested potential changes for the Conduit Shrine.

“Conduit shrines, should just be like ball lightning, where lightning arcs from you and strikes mons around you. And it should make you move faster,” one player offered. “This way you can still use your abilities and you have the lightning effect of the shrine.”

Others suggested simpler reworks like a flat increase to damage. Whether Blizzard will pay attention to the feedback remains to be seen but they have attempted to buff the Shrine previously.