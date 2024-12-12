Diablo 4 players defend Blizzard over “boring” endgame content

In a seasonal show of goodwill, some Diablo 4 players have defended Blizzard’s efforts to tweak the game’s endgame based on community feedback.

When it comes to Diablo 4’s seasons and endgame content, Blizzard is often damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Seasons have always been controversial in Diablo 4, with some players complaining there isn’t enough to do in the endgame, or that what there is to do is repetitive and boring.

Other, more casual players complain about needing to start a new character every season, wanting to just play quests rather than do the same endgame tasks over and over.

Reddit user yxalitis has defended Blizzard, saying that “Diablo 4 is the game designed by a committee…the players” and that the developers need to stop trying to pacify their community.

They believe that while Blizzard should listen to fan feedback, it should “decide what the game is, how hard it is, how easy to level it is, draw a line in the sand, and STICK TO IT.”

Blizzard has often made tweaks to endgame activities and added new things to do instead of doing endless Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, and Whispers.

Blizzard Entertainment Realmwalkers are a new endgame activity from Season 6.

Diablo 4 endgame content

By the Vessel of Hatred expansion, the devs had added various new endgame modes such as the Pit of Artificers, Kurast Undercity, Infernal Hordes, and the Dark Citadel – not to mention Realmwalkers in Season 6. However, all of them essentially amount to slaying tides of enemies for loot.

Much of yxalitis’s argument is that Blizzard keeps on changing the game to accommodate player’s whims and now “Diablo 4 is zoom zoom rush to level 60 in a few hours and blast content”, effectively killing the distinction between leveling and endgame.

Where before, the game felt like a rewarding journey, and the “original intent at D4’s launch was for a slower, more D2-like gameplay.”

Another player agreed, adding, “Instant gratification and grind games don’t go hand in hand, those poor souls who think that”, while another said, “A game for everybody is a game for nobody.”

One player argued that Blizzard has made a rod for its own back, saying, “Yep. Blizzard is not absolved from their responsibility to continue improving D4 and putting out the best game possible, but the community underestimates how much of what they complain about was instituted because they asked for it.”

However, some were less keen to defend the game and instead chose to say, “I like how you skipped over the bad story, paragon boards, and skill diversity” and “You can’t afford to stand your ground if your product is poorly received. And I believe Blizz has tons of metrics and data to deems changes are needed.”

Season 7 of Diablo 4 is set to hit in January 2025, it’ll be interesting to see if Blizzard adds any new endgame activities, or just tweaks the various new modes from Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred.