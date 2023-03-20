Diablo 4 players criticize easy-mode ranged combat that “trivializes” bosses

The Diablo 4 community has voiced its concerns over how powerful the Sorcerer is when compared to the Barbarian, stating that ranged attacks often “trivialize” combat.

The Diablo 4 beta has finally given players the chance to delve into the game’s dungeons, enabling adventurers to take control of the Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer. While the full open beta will see the release of the Druid and Necromancer, the game’s community has already highlighted concerns over melee combat.

While both the Rogue and Barbarian have plenty of methods to deal with and survive against mobs, there have been complaints about both classes’ ability to take down bosses. This is in direct contrast to Sorcerer, which many players have currently labeled the “easy mode” option.

Diablo 4 community label Sorcerer “easy mode”

While the Diablo 4 beta has only given players access to the Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer classes – that hasn’t stopped many fans from voicing their concerns over the disparity between ranged vs melee.

In fact, a large portion of complaints have been around how difficult the Rogue and Barbarian are to play when compared to Sorcerer. While both classes feel good to play, commenters were keen to highlight just how easy ranged combat seems.

“The Rogue and Barbarian really capture the feeling of Diablo with the difficulty, whereas I feel like Sorcerer is really made to cater to the extra casuals,” explained one player. “It’s just like going for magic builds in Souls games. It significantly trivializes the early game, whereas nuances with melee builds really shine at higher difficulty.”

Blizzard The Barbarian is fun to play but can struggle against bosses if you’re not careful.

A lot of the early issues seem to stem from Diablo 4’s bosses, which are a lot easier to take down with ranged abilities. Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold also noted this during his early impressions, where he stated that he “didn’t enjoy a lot of the fights as melee” and that enemies felt “obnoxious to play against.”

This sentiment has been shared within the community, with one player noting how they had to respec to help alleviate these issues. “The only difficulty were the bosses,” said one commenter. “Every time I had to respec to an iron skin single target build or I would be toast no matter how carefully I danced. Still, once respeccing, it wasn’t that hard and was fun.”

It’s important to note that Diablo 4 is currently in beta and a lot of these complaints could be addressed in the full release of the game. So, for those who are struggling to take down enemies with the Barbarian, you may want to switch up your playstyle or opt for another class.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news, guides, and general game updates.