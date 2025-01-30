Diablo 4 players concerned as Lead Class Designer leaves after 15 years

Adam Jackson who served as Class Designer for Diablo 4 has left Blizzard after 15 years with the company, confirming his departure on X (Twitter).

In a post from January 29, 2025, Jackson expressed his sadness at leaving the company, but his excitement to pursue his next opportunity. His tweet reads:

“What a long, strange trip it’s been. After 15 years at Blizzard Entertainment it’s finally time to say goodbye.”

“I have so many great memories here. It’s incredibly bittersweet to close this door, but I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to get started on my next adventure.”

Fans of Diablo 4 will be familiar with Adam Jackson’s work, as Class Designer, the celebrated dev was responsible for overseeing the look, style, and culture of each of the game’s various classes.

That includes the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, Druid, and the new Spiritborn class that was added with Vessel of Hatred expansion. The class was also a reimagining of the Witch Doctor from Diablo 3.

Blizzard Entertainment Adam Jackson (left) during a Diablo 4 Campfire Chat.

“Mixed feelings”

By all accounts, Adam Jackson is well thought of by Diablo fans, with him frequently appearing on Campfire Chats and enthusiastically telling players about Blizzard’s fans for the games.

The player’s response to Jackson’s departure has been one of sadness with some expressing their worry for the game without his influence.

One Reddit user reacted by saying, “I have mixed feelings about this. I initially feel that this is a big loss for the Diablo 4 team, I think the team already lacks experienced Devs. And he communicated very well in the dev talk presentations.”

And, “Nooo.. Bad news for d4. It showed from the campfire he has really good grasp on the game”

Another predicted great things for his future, saying, “He’s gonna pop off very soon with another ARPG, existing or new….mark my words. He had ideas beyond what was possible under the boot of Blizzard. You don’t make these kind of moves out of nowhere.”

Diablo 4 has just launched Season 7 of the game and has introduced a new feature known as Witch Powers for players to try.