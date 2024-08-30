Diablo 4 players calling it a ‘brand new game’ after torrent of 2.0 update reveals

The Diablo 4 2.0 PTR reveal has introduced so many new mechanics that players are basically getting a whole new Diablo game. Naturally, they’re thrilled.

There’s no better time to be a Diablo 4 fan than right after a Campfire Chat. The latest reveals for the Diablo 4 2.0 PTR have given us all a glimpse of what we can expect for Season 6 and the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

To put it mildly, it’s a lot. The nearly two-and-a-half-hour stream showed off major changes to leveling, the Paragon system, and even new mechanics like Rune Words. All of this is bolstered by the inclusion of new Mythic Uniques and a plethora of class changes.

The sheer amount of alterations to the base experience has players on Reddit calling the 2.0 update “a brand-new Diablo game”. They sounded off on the most exciting reveals for this massively revamped Diablo 4.

Interestingly, a number of Diablo 4 fans have likened the alterations revealed in the 2.0 PTR Campfire Chat and the expected shake-up to its predecessor’s game-saving expansion.

“Looks like Diablo 4 got its Reaper of Souls glow up finally,” one player declared. “The new changes look great.”

It’s not just spiritually reminiscent of Diablo 3, however, as there are some new mechanical similarities. Players can now earn a total of 300 Paragon Points and upgrade their Glyphs an extra 79 levels to a max of 100 for an unseen level of power.

“They literally just changed glyphs into the legendary gems from Diablo 3, complete with the same leveling system,” a user in the thread asserted. “That said, I’m pretty hyped for this change.”

Regardless of the similarities to previous installments, players seem keen on the arrival of this new Diablo 4. While some will gain access to it in the PTR, others can expect to try everything out when the 2.0 update arrives alongside Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 on October 8, 2024.