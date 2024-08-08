Diablo 4 players call Season 5’s Infernal Hordes ‘best thing to happen’ to the game

The verdict is in on Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes and players can’t get enough of them.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has arrived with a bang. As the armies of Hell pour into Sanctuary, players are keeping themselves busy by clearing Hellbreach Dungeons, hunting for the new-and-improved Mythic Uniques, and grinding out the Battle Pass.

Of course, the centerpiece of Season 5 is the relentless Infernal Hordes sent forth by the Prime Evils. This wave-based endgame content has players testing their might against tides of demons.

Diablo 4 players who have managed to make it to Season 5’s endgame mode are impressed with the offering. Reddit user gorays21 went as far as to call Infernal Hordes “the best thing that happened to Diablo 4” and others seem to agree.

“For someone who still doesn’t care much about hell tides, the new infernal hordes mode is exactly what I wanted,” gorays21 explained. “Its monster density is a dream come true for any ARPG fan.”

Infernal Hordes certainly lives up to its name in that respect. In order to take the mode on, you’ll need to be of a high enough level that you can take on an incredibly high volume of enemies, and the bosses that cap off waves, particularly with the potential buffs they receive from the boons and banes system.

“It’s insanely fun. The density is crazy and I like the little bit of strategy trying to pick boons that synergize,” one player agreed. “Infernal Hordes are like the cooler older brother of Legion Events. They’re the most fun I’ve had in Diablo 4,” another added.

Infernal Hordes aren’t without their faults of course. “I really enjoy them,” one user qualified. “I just think the boon/debuff selection needs a bit of work. It isn’t really worth it to pick [anything] other than additional Aether drops. Other than that, it’s really fun.” “At this point, that’s all I’m doing,” another agreed.

If you’re gearing up to face Diablo 4 Season 5’s Infernal Hordes, our build guides might be a help. Whether you play Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer, we’ve got you covered.