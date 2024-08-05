Diablo 4 players call out Blizzard for paywalling the best skins

Diablo 4 players criticized Blizzard for locking the best skins behind a paywall, sparking a wave of backlash.

Diablo 4’s monetization system, including a battle pass and in-game shop, has faced criticism since its inception.

The game offers both free and premium battle passes, with the latter providing exclusive cosmetic items. Despite assurances that the system isn’t pay-to-win, players argue it still feels exploitative.

As Season 4 draws to a close, players took to Reddit to dissect Blizzard’s handling of paid versus free skins in the Diablo 4 battle pass. They pointed out that the most desirable skins often remain hidden behind the premium paywall.

Article continues after ad

One frustrated player recalled, “The best skins won’t be behind a paywall. Pretty sure I remember hearing some variant of sh*t they spewed out their mouth when talking about it.”

Another player echoed this sentiment, remarking, “Oh they said, and I didn’t believe it for a second.” They then recalled confirming their suspicions about Blizzard when they saw the free track was peasant attire in the first season of Diablo 4, adding, “I knew I was correct.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many players took particular offense at the shop’s pricing. “Honestly I wouldn’t even care if the shop prices weren’t ludicrous,” one player complained. Another added, “Same. $10, or like $5 on sale: Sure. I might grab a couple. $25!?! F*ck that.”

Comparisons to previous Blizzard controversies resurfaced, such as when they claimed gear wouldn’t cost real money in Diablo Immortal. One player remarked, “Oh yeah, because your power comes from gems.”

“Anyone that believes them at face value is just delusional,” this same Diablo 4 player concluded about Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

Despite the backlash, anticipation builds for Season 5, which promises new uniques and bosses from Diablo 2.

While some players praise these additions for “finishing” Diablo 4, others, especially those in the Eternal Realm, feel Blizzard “doesn’t care” about them.