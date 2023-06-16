Diablo 4 players call for beloved Diablo 3 boss feature to return in new game

The Diablo 4 community is in agreement that the game’s campaign bosses are excellent, however, they are in need of a significant change to improve them moving forward.

The quality of Diablo 4 means that most players have different aspects of the game that they prefer. Some love the Strongholds, others prefer maxing out Renown in each region, whereas some solely concentrate on the main campaign itself.

For those needing story content, the campaign bosses provide more than adequate roadblocks. They are generally an area where players have few complaints, although fans feel that they definitely need a serious tweak to make the game even better.

Blizzard World bosses can be replayed, but story bosses can’t. Yet.

Diablo 4 campaign bosses are the “best boss battles”

“Some of the best boss battles by FAR are in the campaign, and we only get to play them once per character,” claims Diablo 4 Reddit user Kurtiz_TSW.

Unlike other battles that can be experienced repeatedly via endgame content, campaign boss battles are currently a one-time-only experience.

The OP continued: “All of the bosses leading up to the end of the campaign, and the final boss were all amazing. Why not reuse the content? I would farm the shit out of those if I could and, actually, there is one in particular I just want to play again, but I can’t unless I reroll a new chat and do 75% of the campaign to get back to them.”

This proved to be a popular opinion with various members of the subreddit remembering how this was literally a feature in Diablo 3. “Exactly, the way they were part of the bounty system in D3 was awesome,” said one player.

Another user made a comment referring to Diablo 4’s endgame bosses: “You will fight the Blood Bishop and only the Blood Bishop, and you will like it!”

A slightly more cynical viewpoint felt there are negative reasons behind this: “10$ bet they will be future uber bosses in the coming seasons. It’s free content they can drip feed.”

Is it a practice that Blizzard will enforce in the future? Who knows. What we do know though is that Diablo 4 Season 1 is on the way, and players are losing 200 hours worth of progress to D4 bugs.